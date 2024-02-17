Army Commander commends military efforts during visit to Works Regiment

NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Friday visited the Independent Works Regiment in Haret Hreik – Baabda, where he toured its departments and facilities, inspecting the implemented missions.nbsp;

Aoun commended the efforts of the military personnel, considering them quot;a model to be followed in innovating creative solutions and not losing hope regardless of the magnitude of the challenges.quot;

Additionally, the Army Commander visited the construction site of the Works Serail buildings belonging to the regiment, and the training center for protecting cultural properties and responding to emergencies.

General Aoun then met with the concerned officers and congratulated them on the anniversary of the regiment#39;s establishment on March 1, noting that they quot;have proven their worth despite the difficult circumstances and achieved great accomplishments, especially within the framework of the responsibilities they undertook after the Beirut port explosion.quot; Among these tasks were aiding the affected, opening roads, protecting heritage and cultural assets, clearing rubble, contributing to reinforcing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates building, along with developmental and environmental missions in various Lebanese regions, and enhancing manufacturing capabilities within the regiment.

quot;You have proven yourselves as true leaders and initiators, achieving shining accomplishments through the Cultural Property Protection team in the regiment. The institution takes pride in you as you elevate its name both domestically and internationally,rdquo; the Army Commander said.nbsp;

General Aoun then emphasized that quot;the army enjoys the trust of the Lebanese people and friendly countries and receives continuous and vital assistance for its continuity.quot; He reiterated that the leadership continues to exert maximum efforts to support active-duty personnel and retirees, especially through military healthcare.

quot;The army is Lebanon#39;s rock, and the soldiers in various units are the rock of the army, and the source of its strength,rdquo; Aoun concluded.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========