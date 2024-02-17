Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Alexei Navalny Sacrificed Himself to Show Russia That Putin Is a Monster

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Alexei Navalny Sacrificed Himself to Show Russia That Putin Is a Monster

    Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Alexei Navalny’s long struggle against President Putin began with a humorous blog and culminated in repeated demonstrations of his willingness to risk his own life. That battle ended in a prison inside the Arctic Circle, according to the Russian authorities on Friday.

    Russia’s leading opposition voice has been silenced weeks before Russia’s presidential election.

    Navalny’s team were shocked by the announcement which came just two days after they had seen him in relatively good health.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy