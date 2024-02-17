Alexei Navalny Sacrificed Himself to Show Russia That Putin Is a Monster

Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Alexei Navalny’s long struggle against President Putin began with a humorous blog and culminated in repeated demonstrations of his willingness to risk his own life. That battle ended in a prison inside the Arctic Circle, according to the Russian authorities on Friday.

Russia’s leading opposition voice has been silenced weeks before Russia’s presidential election.

Navalny’s team were shocked by the announcement which came just two days after they had seen him in relatively good health.

