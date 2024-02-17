Alexey Navalny is dead: Putin’s political nemesis died suddenly in prison, Russian officials say

Alexei Navalny takes part in a march at Strastnoy Boulevard in Moscow, Russia.

The Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny has died in jail.He was being held in jail about 40 miles north of Arctic Circle.He was an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Alexey Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s political nemesis, has died suddenly at the age of 47, Russia’s prison agency said.

The Federal Prison Service said Navalny felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness.

Medics were called and tried to revive him, but he was quickly pronounced dead, a statement said. The reason for his death had not yet been established.

Navalny was imprisoned in a detention facility about 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle, after being sentenced to 19 years in jail on charges widely seen as punishment for his opposition to the Russian president.

For years, Navalny had been Putin’s most formidable domestic critic, criticizing what he characterized as the corruption and ineptitude of the Russian president and his inner circle.

