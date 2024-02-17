Taylor Swift’s Dad Scott’s Incredible Act of Kindness! Lucky fans receive $2,000 VIP bracelets on the first night of the megastar’s Australian Eras tour in Melbourne.

Taylor Swift’s father Scott incredibly gifted some lucky fans $2,000 VIP bracelets on the first night of the Australian leg of her Eras tour on Friday.

The global megastar, 34, stormed the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the biggest show of her career as she performed to a whopping 96,000 Swifties to kick off her Down Under tour.

Eager fans arrived hours before the concert’s 6.30pm start in a bid to avoid the queues as Swiftie mania has swept Australia in recent days.

But some lucky fans got a big surprise after arriving at the sold-out show hours before, as Taylor’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, unexpectedly treated them to VIP bands.

The touching act of kindness was shared on Instagram by 3AW presenter Jacqui Felgate, who posted a screenshot of a message from an unidentified person detailing the exchange.

Taylor Swift’s father Scott (pictured with the singer) incredibly gifted some lucky fans $2,000 VIP bracelets on the first night of the Australian leg of her Eras tour on Friday.

The message explained how a mother and daughter had gotten restricted-view seats at the last minute, but Taylor’s father gave them $2,000 worth of VIP wristbands after arriving at the MCG.

Taylor’s doting father Scott is said to have reached out to the crowd to hand out the much-sought-after bracelets, with fans praising his incredible kindness.

The message detailed: ‘Good news from the MCG. My friend and her daughter had the cheap restricted seats from yesterday’s launch and moved as soon as the doors opened.

‘He sat down and Taylor Swift’s father came and gave them bracelets and entry to the VIP section, apparently around $2,000 in total value.

Truly how lucky you are and how generous and kind Papa Swift is!!!

The global megastar, 34, stormed the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the biggest show of his career as he performed to a whopping 86,000 Swifties to kick off his Australian tour.

And some lucky fans got a big surprise when Taylor’s dad Scott Kingsley Swift invited them to VIP bands, a message shared on Instagram by 3AW presenter Jacqui Felgate revealed.

“I asked her if I could at least get her cheap seats since she got upgraded because I almost sold my soul to get tickets,” the person added.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their disbelief over the extraordinary story, which comes after Swifties were left desperately trying to get last-minute tickets in recent days.

They gushed: “Proud parents who do well”; ‘Daddy Swift is the best’; ‘They are so good. Taylor and her parents appreciate the fans;’

‘Wow, wow, wow, just fabulous’; ‘This is the ultimate feel-good story’; ‘He seems like the best guy, he imagines being able to do this for people!’

Thousands of Swifties descended on the MCG on Friday night for Taylor’s long-awaited performance, her first in Australia since her 2018 Reputation tour.

While Swiftie mania swept Australia in the lead-up to the concert, the night also marked Taylor’s biggest show to date, as 96,000 fans flocked to the iconic venue.

While Swiftie mania swept Australia in the lead-up to the concert, the night also marked Taylor’s biggest show ever, as nearly 100,000 fans descended on the MCG.

Despite having performed in large sports stadiums throughout the United States, the opening night of his Australian tour broke records, as he had never performed before a crowd larger than 74,000 people.

Despite having performed in large sports stadiums across the United States, the opening night of his Australian tour broke records as he never performed to a crowd larger than 74,000.

Reacting to her performance at her biggest show to date, Taylor told the 96,000 audience: “This is the biggest show we’ve done on this tour or any tour I’ve ever done!”

‘That’s the version you’re getting from me tonight, the version that is completely amazed by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on Saturday night in Melbourne!’

In addition to the large crowds inside the venue, there were also large crowds outside the venue, despite not having secured tickets, in an attempt to hear the epic setlist.

Large numbers of ticketless fans flocked to the MCG after tour organizers admitted they were concerned about the estimated 15,000 ticketless fans who would arrive at the sold-out shows.

Ahead of the Sydney concerts next week, Venues NSW warned fans without tickets to stay away from Accor Stadium to avoid crowd management issues, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Reacting to her performance at her biggest show to date, Taylor told the 96,000 audience: “This is the biggest show we’ve done on this tour or any tour I’ve ever done.”

In addition to the large crowds inside the venue, there were also large crowds outside the venue, despite not having secured tickets, in an attempt to hear the epic setlist.

Large numbers of ticketless fans flocked to the MCG after tour organizers admitted they were concerned about the estimated 15,000 ticketless fans arriving at the shows.

However, that night, fans were said to be kicking their feet to the music outside the MCG and dancing on the grass as Swiftie mania swept Australia.

A spokesperson said fans who missed out should not try to “soak up the atmosphere” outside as they probably won’t hear any songs anyway.

“We are not encouraging fans without tickets to attend, but part of our contingency plan is to allow more people who do not have tickets to travel,” they said.

However, that night, fans were said to be pounding the ground to the music outside the MCG and dancing on the grass as Swiftie mania swept Australia.

Taylor will play three shows at Melbourne’s MCG on February 16, 17 and 18 before traveling to Sydney for four concerts at Accor Stadium on February 23, 24, 25 and 26.