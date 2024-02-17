Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Mikati from Munich stresses Lebanon's steadfast commitment to all UN resolutions

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, reiterated Lebanon#39;s steadfast commitment to all United Nations resolutions, emphasizing Israel#39;s obligation to adhere to these resolutions and cease its aggression against the south while respecting Lebanese sovereignty and withdrawing from all occupied Lebanese territories.

    Premier Mikati said: quot;While Lebanon stresses the need for stability in the region and calls on all parties to refrain from escalation, we find Israel continuing its aggression, which prompts us to ask about the steps taken by the international community to stop this prolonged aggression.quot;

    Mikati#39;s positions came in hisnbsp;speech delivered at the opening session of the quot;60th Munich Security Conferencequot; in Germany.nbsp;

