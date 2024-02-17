Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Alexei Navalny, Russia’s opposition leader, is dead, prison service says

    NNA – Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service said.

    The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said in a statement that Navalny quot;felt unwellquot; after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) north east of Moscow.
    Navalny, the prison service said, had lost consciousness almost immediately.
    quot;The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called,quot; the prison service said.

    quot;All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.quot;
    quot;The causes of death are being established.quot; mdash; Reutersnbsp;

