Taylor Swift Fans Predict Travis Kelce’s Split Is Imminent Following His ‘Red Flag’ Super Bowl Outburst…As Friends Express Concern Over ‘Undignified and Classless’ Rant

Taylor Swift fans have claimed she is ready to split from boyfriend Travis Kelce following her surprise outburst at Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

The Shake It Off hitmaker, 34, watched avidly as the athlete, also 34, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22, however, Travis made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons during an explosive rant.

The football tight end shocked fans during the Super Bowl game when he lashed out at his Kansas City coach, Andy Reid, 65, before shoving him after his teammate, Isiah Pacheco, fumbled a pass made by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the wake of the outburst, fans flooded Twitter to write: “Everyone thinks it, I’m just saying it.” Travis Kelce’s angry outburst towards his coach drives Taylor Swift fans crazy. With her apparent anger issues and her long list of ex-boyfriends…

‘I suppose they will break up before the end of the summer, if not before. Am I wrong?… What a shame! Today she showed her axx again. This display of immaturity along with the outburst with Andy Reid reveals her unpleasant behavior…

‘Grow up, Travis. Taylor Swift should quickly run away from you. You don’t deserve her… after that last outburst we know that Taylor’s next album after her breakup with Travis is going to be interesting…

‘Yeah! Travis’ outburst towards his “Boss” was unacceptable. Never treat “Coach” that way! Angry and classless red flag for Taylor Swift…

‘If you still think Travis Kelce is a good match for Taylor Swift after that outburst of aggression, I feel like you’re underestimating what Taylor Swift deserves. Or what *any* woman deserves.’

Twitter’s reaction comes after the star’s friends were left worried by the shock, according to insiders, who say it marked the first ‘red flag’ they had detected since the couple started dating.

Not only did he snap at Andy, but he also shoved him behind his teammate, Isiah Pacheco. Jerrod McKinnon pushed him away in a desperate attempt to end the heated altercation.

Sources told MailOnline: ”Honestly, Travis yelling at Coach Reid like that was surprising and a little worrying to Taylor’s friends simply because they didn’t know he had a side like that…

The source added: “They understand it’s the biggest game of the year and the stakes are high, but Travis is a professional and should have behaved with a little more dignity than yelling at his coach like that.”

‘This was her first red flag as far as Taylor’s friends were concerned and even Taylor seemed a little surprised. Being how professional he is, he has never gotten mad at anyone like that.

Taylor’s friends and family were not very impressed by Travis’ shocking collapse on the bench, according to inside sources.

The source explained that the outburst was made worse by the fact that the singer’s entire family was there to witness it.

They continued: ‘His family was there and all his friends. He knew it. Travis should have been able to stay calm better.

“That kind of yelling would be a breaking point for some people in relationships.”

After the game, Kelce told the media that his anger stemmed from the fact that he “wanted the score to be different.”

“He’s one of the best male leaders I’ve ever seen,” she said of Andy. ‘

And he has helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. “I owe my whole career to that guy and being able to control how emotional I get and just love him.”

Andy later told ESPN that Travis hugged him after the win: “He came up and gave me a hug and said, ‘I’m sorry.’

‘He just wants to be on the field and he wants to play. There’s no one better than him…He makes me feel young.’

Although he did not publicly apologize for the altercation, Travis had nothing but praise for his long-term coach and dedicated his Super Bowl comeback to him after the game.