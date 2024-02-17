Harry says he is considered a US citizen but ‘not a priority’

The royal said she is “loving every day” of her life in California.

Prince Harry said he has “considered” becoming a US citizen, but admits it is not at the top of his priority list.

The royal told ABC’s Good Morning America that he “loves” his new life in America so much that he might take the citizenship test, although doing so would force him to give up his royal titles.

“It’s amazing, I love every day,” he said of his life in California.

When asked what would prevent him from becoming a U.S. citizen, he added: “I have no idea. I’m standing here with these guys. U.S. citizenship is an idea that has crossed my mind, but it’s not a high priority for me.” .’

The Duke of Sussex during interview in Whistler with ABC correspondent Will Reeve

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with ABC host Will Reeve in Whistler on Wednesday

The Duke of Sussex gave the interview in Whistler, Canada, after a week in which he faced backlash over the launch of his Sussex.com website.

Harry previously faced scrutiny over his US visa after admitting to “multiple” occasions of drug use in his memoir, Spare.

In Spare and the television blitz that followed, Harry admitted to using cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms. He said marijuana and psychedelics “really helped” with his “trauma,” while cocaine was more of a “social thing.”

The admission prompted calls from some activists to clarify whether he told U.S. officials about his drug use when he applied for residency.

It was later claimed that he had been “truthful” in his visa application and confessed to drug use, which also included ingesting the hallucinogenic Amazonian plant ayahuasca, the effect of which he described as “cleaning the windshield, removing the air filters.” life”.

The process of becoming a US citizen would also be different for Harry than most, as he would be subject to stipulations in his royal titles.

According to US immigration policy, “any applicant holding titles of inheritance or offices of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or office.”

The policy also requires that Harry would have to “expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the procedure.”

Harry also spoke about the King’s health as he spoke publicly for the first time since Charles postponed all public functions last week following the diagnosis.

When asked by GMA host Will Reeve what the short trip home was like for him “emotionally,” Harry responded, “Um, look, I love my family.” “I’m grateful for the fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend time with him.”

Reeve, son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, who was paralyzed in 1995, said: “I have also found in my own life that one type of illness in the family can have a galvanizing or reunifying effect for a family.” Is that possible in this case?

Speaking in Whistler, Canada, Harry responded: ‘Absolutely. If I’m sure. In all these families I see day by day, once again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any illness, brings families together.’