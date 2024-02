NNA – Tyre- Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an air raid targeting a valley between the southern Lebanese towns of Yater and Beit Lif, our correspondent reported on Friday.

The Israeli enemynbsp;also launched from the Mtollah settlement heavy machine-gun fire towards the neighborhoods of the southern town of Kafr Kela, adjacent to the settlementrsquo;s borders.

