Trump Loses It Over Fani Willis Testimony: ‘MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL!’

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump railed against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday after she testified in a misconduct hearing which could see her kicked off the election interference case she brought against the former president.

Willis forcefully pushed back against arguments from the lawyers representing Trump and his co-defendants in the case who say she should be disqualified from the proceedings over her relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired to lead the case. The Georgia prosecutor denied that the relationship led to a conflict of interest or financial impropriety and accused the defense attorneys of lying about her.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump capitalized on the massive attention the extremely unusual hearing was attracting.

Read more at The Daily Beast.