Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Trump Loses It Over Fani Willis Testimony: ‘MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL!’

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Trump Loses It Over Fani Willis Testimony: ‘MAJOR LEAGUE SCANDAL!’

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Donald Trump railed against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday after she testified in a misconduct hearing which could see her kicked off the election interference case she brought against the former president.

    Willis forcefully pushed back against arguments from the lawyers representing Trump and his co-defendants in the case who say she should be disqualified from the proceedings over her relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired to lead the case. The Georgia prosecutor denied that the relationship led to a conflict of interest or financial impropriety and accused the defense attorneys of lying about her.

    Posting on Truth Social, Trump capitalized on the massive attention the extremely unusual hearing was attracting.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy