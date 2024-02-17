Capital Radio presenter Roman Kemp ‘to leave Breakfast Show after seven years on the airwaves… as he is replaced by rival station Jordan North’

Roman Kemp is reportedly leaving Capital Radio after seven years of presenting the channel’s breakfast show alongside Chris Stark and Siân Welby.

It has been alleged that Jordan North will replace Roman, who was first rumored to be leaving the show in October last year, after leaving his own spot at Radio One after a decade on air.

It was revealed on Friday that the former I’m A Celeb star has left Radio One’s legendary Going Home show and will be replaced by Jaime Laing35 years old, who will take his place – Monday to Thursday, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – alongside hope.

Shortly after the news broke, inside sources revealed to The Sun that Jordan had signed a huge deal with the rival station.

The source said: ‘Jordan is moving to Capital FM to replace Roman and he couldn’t be more excited. It’s absolutely huge for him and, although he finds it difficult to leave the BBC, he is excited to start at Capital.

Roman Kemp is reportedly leaving Capital Radio after seven years presenting the channel’s breakfast show.

It has been alleged that Jordan North will replace Roman, after leaving his own spot at Radio One after a decade on air.

Roman has presented the show since 2017.

“Jordan’s decision has been a difficult pill to swallow for the BBC, but there was nothing they could do to change his mind.”

MailOnline has contacted Jordan, Roman and Capital for comment.

Starting March 4, the former Made In Chelsea star will permanently replace the 34-year-old host, who recently became an avid podcaster.

In the original announcement post, bosses wrote: ‘Radio 1 will say goodbye to Jordan North. “Jordan has been behind some of the funniest and most entertaining moments on air over the years and has been a constant source of inspiration.”

Fans were shocked by the news, with one furious listener writing on Twitter: “Ffs radio 1 has become the posh boys club.”

Further devastation ensued, with fans writing: ‘Oh yeah the famous music expert…why don’t you have people who actually know about music? Absolutely ridiculous…

“I won’t listen to that any more than another useless celebrity on the radio or TV, why is there so much obsession with all these talentless people made into us?”

Jamie is a broadcaster and producer who currently co-hosts the hit Radio 1 podcast ‘6 Degrees from Jamie and Spencer’.

Following her big announcement, it was revealed that Jamie Laing, 35, will take her place, Monday to Thursday, 3.30pm to 6pm, alongside radio co-presenter Vick Hope.

Fans were shocked by the news, with one angry listener writing on Twitter: “Ffs radio 1 has become the posh boys club.”

Further devastation ensued, with fans writing: “Oh yeah the famous music expert…why don’t you have people who actually know about music? It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

In the original announcement post, bosses wrote: ‘Radio 1 will say goodbye to Jordan North. Jordan has been behind some of the funniest and most entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration.

He can also be heard on the popular podcast ‘NewlyWeds’ which he hosts with his wife Sophie Habboo.

The personality tied the knot on April 14, 2023 in London before heading to Marbella for a second wedding in front of friends and family on May 20, 2023.

Commenting on the appointment, Jamie said: “I’ve loved every minute I’ve been on air with Radio 1 over the last few years, so joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible.”

“Working with Vick is an absolute dream, so I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journey home.”

The Burnley FC mega fan has been announced as co-host of BBC Radio 1’s daily drive show in 2021, alongside Vick.

Jordan is pictured with co-star Vick in October.

In 2020, the presenter finished second on the 20th series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, before completing an epic 100-mile rowing challenge from London to Burnley for Comic Relief in March 2022. .

Head of Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones, said: “I’m very excited to officially welcome Jamie to the Radio 1 family. From his hugely popular BBC podcast to his appearances on the network, he’s been loved by our young audiences. .

“Their infectious energy and love of music and culture will bring an exciting new element to Drivetime. I can’t wait for people to hear all the exciting new ideas Vick and Jamie have cooked up.”

Radio 1 will also say goodbye to Jordan, who has been heard on Radio 1 for the last 10 years and his first major show was Radio 1’s Greatest Hits on Sundays.

“He has enjoyed great support from the station and listeners, developing his talent to present multiple programs across the network,” Aled added.

‘He has been behind some of the funniest and most entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.

‘Jordan has been an incredible presenter and valued colleague at Radio 1, and I am very proud of his career with us.

“He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as demonstrated by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”