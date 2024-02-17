Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Mikati meets in Munich with IOM Director General in presence of Minister Bou Habib

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday met with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, during the ldquo;60th Munich Security Conferencerdquo; held in Germany.

    The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib.

    Talks reportedly touched on ways of cooperation between Lebanon and the IOM in the field of limiting illegal immigration to and from Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    ==================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy