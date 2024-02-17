Mikati meets in Munich with IOM Director General in presence of Minister Bou Habib

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday met with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, during the ldquo;60th Munich Security Conferencerdquo; held in Germany.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib.

Talks reportedly touched on ways of cooperation between Lebanon and the IOM in the field of limiting illegal immigration to and from Lebanon.

