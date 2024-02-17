Tucker Carlson silences Putin opponent Navalny’s death after gushing about cheap supermarkets and clean train stations

Tucker Carlson has yet to comment on the shocking death of Putin’s political opponent Alexei Navalny, which comes just days after the former Fox firebrand’s controversial interview with the Russian president and bizarre videos praising Russian supermarkets.

Russian media announced Navalny’s death on Friday morning, citing the Siberian prison service, where he was serving a nineteen-year sentence for “extremism,” sparking shock and anger around the world.

“On February 16, 2024, in correctional colony number 3, prisoner Navalny AA felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness,” prison officials said in a statement. “Emergency doctors confirmed the death of the condemned man,” he added.

World leaders, including the Latvian president, have blamed Putin for Navalny’s death.

Carlson has yet to make a statement on the death of Putin’s fiercest critic, who previously survived an assassination attempt involving the Novichok nerve agent.

Tucker Carlson published a strange interview with Putin in which the Russian president controlled the narrative

In another bizarre video, Carlson praised Russia for its low grocery store prices.

It comes just days after the former Fox News host published a rare interview with Putin in which the Russian president controlled the narrative and made a series of claims about his invasion of Ukraine.

Carlson praised Russia throughout, calling Moscow “much prettier than any city in my country.”

‘I had no idea. It is much cleaner, safer and more aesthetically pleasing. Its architecture, food and services are like any city in the United States. And this is not ideological,’ he stated.

Faced with criticism for the limitations of the interview, particularly for not mentioning Navalny’s imprisonment, at the World Government Summit, Carlson said that “every leader kills people, leadership requires killing people.”

The former Fox News firebrand wheeled a shopping cart through a Russian hypermarket while marveling at the stock as he continued his PR tour with Putin earlier this week.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Carlson 54 exclaims, ‘Look at that!’ her while she smells a loaf of bread while jovial music plays.

Navalny was last seen via video link during a court hearing on Thursday.

Navalny with his wife Yulia Navalnya, 47, with whom he has two children

Carlson arrives at the register and notices the price equivalent to $400 for a week of food for him and his team.

The former host says the revelation made him go from feeling “amused to legitimately angry” that his home country apparently charges so much more for basics like food.

The video sparked widespread ridicule from people online, as many pointed out the disparity between the average salary in Russia, which is the equivalent of $9,072, or 6.5 times less than the average salary in the United States of $59,428.

Dressed in the black prison uniform, he seemed to be in good spirits: his trademark humor was showing again.

“Your Honor, I will send you my personal account number so you can use your enormous salary as a federal judge to ‘warm up’ my personal account, because I am running out of money,” he said.

Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, said she had seen her son in the penal colony on Monday. At that time, she said: “He was alive, healthy, happy.”

Navalny’s spokeswoman said on social media platform X that she could not confirm his death. Kira Yarmysh said Navalny’s lawyer was heading to the prison where she was serving her sentence.

Putin seen at the Chelyabinsk Forging and Pressing Plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on Friday

The Kremlin has not yet officially commented on Navalny’s death

Leonid Volkov, an aide to Navalny, said: “The Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets district is spreading news about the death of Alexei Navalny in IK-3.

‘We still don’t have any confirmation of this. Alexey’s lawyer now flies to Kharp. As soon as we have any information, we will report it.”

Tucker Carlson didn’t bother to ask about Navalny’s poisoning and wrongful imprisonment: He was too busy being a Putin fan and gushing about subways and grocery stores, Julia Davis, founder of Russian Media Monitor, wrote in X.

“Putin just killed Navalny while Tucker Carlson makes propaganda for the Kremlin in Russian grocery stores and subway stations. I can’t believe this reality we are living in,” Andrew Mercado wrote in X.