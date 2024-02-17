Sweetpea, the little Cavapoo who captivated the world at the 2024 Puppy Bowl, dies weeks before having the chance to see herself on screen.

The little dog known as Sweetpea died on November 20, 2023 due to a deformed kidney, weeks after filming the 2024 Puppy Bowl.

He had been diagnosed with a hole in his heart and hydrocephalus shortly after birth.

An autopsy later revealed that Sweetpea died because her kidneys were deformed and she could not process proteins.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The smallest puppy to ever compete in the annual Puppy Bowl died weeks before he could see himself on screen.

Sweetpea, a Cavapoo, died on November 20, 2023 due to a deformed kidney, weeks after participating in the 2024 Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl, which was filmed in October 2023 and aired on February 11, was dedicated to the five-month-old baby.

Sweetpea was diagnosed with a hole in her heart and hydrocephalus shortly after being born on July 1, 2023 in Tennessee.

Sweetpea, a Cavapoo, died on November 20, 2023 due to kidney deformation, weeks after filming the 2024 Puppy Bowl

The Puppy Bowl, which was recorded in October 2023 and aired on February 11, was dedicated to the five-month-old baby.

Hydrocephalus is a neurological disorder caused by a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the cavities of the brain.

Excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.

The young pup had begun receiving treatment at Bosley’s Place in Georgia and soon showed signs of improvement.

Jennifer Siegel, Animal Director at Bosley’s Place explained: ‘She came to our rescue on her deathbed.

‘I started doing diagnoses and medical tests. When she was about four weeks old, there was limited what we could do when she was that small, so as she got older, we did more and more ultrasounds and echocardiograms, and she also had to spend a couple of hospitalizations in the ER due to even the syndrome. baby blue, when I tried to take the bottle away from him.

By the time the puppy was eight weeks old, the hole in her heart had closed and she was selected to compete in the Puppy Bowl in September.

The young pup had begun receiving treatment at Bosley’s Place in Georgia and soon showed signs of improvement.

By the time the puppy was eight weeks old, the hole in her heart had closed and she was selected to compete in the Puppy Bowl in September.

Sweetpea, weighing 1.7 pounds, became the smallest puppy to ever compete in the Puppy Bowl and quickly became a fan favorite, according to Animal Planet.

After the Puppy Bowl production wrapped, Sweetpea worked the kissing booth for Bosley’s Birthday Bash, the rescue’s annual fundraiser, and raised more than $26,000.

But just as things began to look up for the young pup, tragedy struck.

Siegel was headed to the University of Georgia for Sweetpea’s first high school checkup when he died in her lap during the trip.

After the Puppy Bowl production wrapped, Sweetpea worked the kissing booth for Bosley’s Birthday Bash, the rescue’s annual fundraiser, and raised more than $26,000.

An autopsy later revealed that Sweetpea died because her kidneys were deformed and she could not process proteins.

An autopsy later revealed that Sweetpea died because her kidneys were deformed and she could not process proteins.

After Sweetpea’s death, Seigel said: ‘Sweetpea lived a charming life. She was very affectionate. Everyone loved Sweetpea. We knew when she came to rescue us, she was going to be a medical nightmare.

‘We made sure she was well looked after and gave her the best life possible with her short life expectancy.

‘She should be seen as a legacy to the rescue. Sweetpea had a great life and made thousands of people smile.