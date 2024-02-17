Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    The Sauciest Moments From Fani Willis’ Time on the Stand

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , ,
    The Sauciest Moments From Fani Willis’ Time on the Stand

    ALYSSA POINTER/Getty

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis found herself in an unusual position this week: inside a courtroom witness box.

    Willis surprised the courtroom on Thursday by asking to testify in a two-day hearing to decide whether she should be disqualified from the Trump election interference probe following allegations she misused her office and spent taxpayer money on romantic getaways during her fling with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

    The defiant district attorney did not hold back as she slammed defense attorneys for their “highly offensive” court filings, described her father’s stance on cash, revealed her booze of choice, and hinted at a salacious argument with Wade during their relationship, which she says lasted from early 2022 to last summer.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy