The Sauciest Moments From Fani Willis’ Time on the Stand

ALYSSA POINTER/Getty

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis found herself in an unusual position this week: inside a courtroom witness box.

Willis surprised the courtroom on Thursday by asking to testify in a two-day hearing to decide whether she should be disqualified from the Trump election interference probe following allegations she misused her office and spent taxpayer money on romantic getaways during her fling with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The defiant district attorney did not hold back as she slammed defense attorneys for their “highly offensive” court filings, described her father’s stance on cash, revealed her booze of choice, and hinted at a salacious argument with Wade during their relationship, which she says lasted from early 2022 to last summer.

