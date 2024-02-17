Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Putin Will Pay for My Husband’s Death, Says Yulia Navalnaya

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , ,
    Putin Will Pay for My Husband's Death, Says Yulia Navalnaya

    Maria Vasilyeva/Reuters

    Alexei Navalnys wife said on Friday she did not know whether to believe the “awful” news of her husband’s death, if only because Vladimir Putin and his government were “always lying.”

    But if it did turn out to be true, Yulia Navalnaya told an audience in Germany, she wanted the dictatorial Russian president to know that he would be held responsible—“and that day will come very soon.”

    Navalnaya, a 47-year-old economist, was making a planned appearance at the high-level Munich Security Conference in Germany.

