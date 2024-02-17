Al Capone’s Miami property is on the market for $23.9 million — but the house itself is gone

The pool cabana is seen during a tour of the former home of Al Capone on March 18, 2015, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A 30,000-square-foot lot is for sale on Miami’s exclusive Palm Island for $23.9 million.Mobster Al Capone spent his final years on the property.His mansion was torn down in 2023, but the lot has space for a 15,000-square-foot waterfront home.

Al Capone is one of the most infamous figures of the 20th century, inspiring movies, books, and TV shows about his years as one of the biggest mob bosses ever.

And now the land where his final home stood on Miami’s exclusive Palm Island is for sale for a cool $23.9 million.

The property.

Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

The property, which is listed by Douglas Elliman agent Dina Goldentayer, has 100 feet of water frontage and a view of downtown Miami. According to the listing, a house up to 15,000 square feet can be built on the property.

Capone’s mansion was torn down in August 2023, the Miami Herald reported, despite efforts to save it by preservationists who had been trying to persuade the owners to save it since the demolition was announced in 2021.

According to Todd Glaser, a developer and one of the owners, “the house [was] a piece of crap” and a disgrace to Miami Beach, he told the Herald at the time. He also said the home had flood damage and standing water underneath.

According to the publication, the mobster purchased the home in 1928 for $40,000 (or $850,577 in today’s dollars) and hosted “lavish” parties there until he was sent to prison in 1932.

Al Capone’s Miami estate in the ’50s.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Capone died inside the home in 1947, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 48. His widow, Mae Coughlin, sold the property five years later in 1952.

According to the Herald, the property, which consisted of a main house, a guest house, and a pool house, was one of the first to be developed on Palm Island, which has since become a hot spot for celebrities and moguls like Shaquille O’Neal, Gloria Estefan, Nick Nolte, and Ana Gabriel, who have all called it home.

An aerial view of the property.

Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

Since it’s just a palm-tree-lined plot of land, the possibilities are endless — one could even restore Scarface’s property to its former Roaring ’20s glory.

