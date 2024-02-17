Recruiters reveal the worst lies job applicants have ever told – from a fake ‘engineer’ who got a job building high-speed equipment and caused his boss to divorce, to a man who used a dead person’s social security number .

Some job seekers don’t let a little thing like the truth get in the way of landing the job of a lifetime.

Four recruiters have revealed the worst lies a job applicant can tell during an interview.

Al Polson, founder of The Colonial Group, told the story of an aspiring engineer who was not what he said he was.

According to Polson, the vice president of the company the engineer worked for received a call from the man’s wife, who told him that her husband “does not have a degree in engineering.”

Another recruiter revealed in a February 15 report Wall Street Journal characteristic once had a candidate who used the social security number of a man who had died.

The stories these corporate recruiters and employees have revealed have shown that it is easy for a candidate or worker to fool them in an interview.

A man lied about his education and work experience…for two years!

Polson admitted that a man he had placed as an engineer at a manufacturing company had no experience in that profession.

The North Carolina manufacturing company asked Polson to “do some research” and find out the truth about his employee.

“I found out he never went to that school or any other school,” Polson said.

The former employee was caught by Polson’s recruiting company after he was assigned a “highly technical job” that he kept putting off.

“He was helping design high-speed equipment, and in the business world you can fake a lot of things, but I’m not sure how to do it!” he said.

Polson credited the man’s wife with helping the company discover that its employee was lying and said the couple “ended up getting divorced.”

Candidate who did “very well” used dead man’s social security number

Anthony Fanzo, president of The Bachrach Group, revealed that his recruiting company had a candidate for a technology position who did “very well” in his interviews.

However, after running its background check, the company discovered that it used the social security number of a man who died five years earlier.

Members of the Bachrach Group approached the applicant to ask if this was a mistake and he allegedly told the company he would “call back right away.”

Fanzo admitted that the plaintiff then disconnected his phone and that his company was unable to contact him after that.

A sales vice president lost two jobs in one day

Tony Beshara, president of Babich & Associates, placed a candidate in a vice president (VP) of sales position at a company 10 years ago.

Six months later, Beshara’s recruiting company received a call from the executive vice president of the vice president’s workplace and told him there was “a real problem.”

The executive vice president told Beshara that the vice president already had a private office in an executive suite in Texas and even had his own receptionist.

The vice president, who was referred to as John Doe at his other workplace, allegedly worked for both ABC Company and XYZ Company.

The executive vice president caught the employee working two jobs and the company’s CEOs fired the lying vice president.

One candidate had four resumes.

Director of Talent Excellence Sunny Larkin-Newman of Hospitality Ventures Management Group revealed to the Wall Street Journal that she had a candidate who applied for several jobs.

That candidate had used four different resumes when applying for various positions at a hospitality company.

“One resume might say you worked as a general manager at a hotel for a certain time, then another will say you worked for a different hotel during that time,” he said.

“At one point, I started looking up some of the company names I didn’t recognize and discovered they didn’t exist.”

Newman revealed that she and other employees spoke with the individual about the many resumes he used.

“We’ve directly told that person something like, ‘Hey, I have several resumes on file for you, I’m not sure where you’re working right now, and it’s very hard for me to trust your abilities when I have this on file,’” he said. .

Despite this conversation, Newman said “this person’s applications have not stopped” and they have continued to make changes to his resume.