Nasrallah: Israeli massacres against civilians in southern Lebanon deliberate

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned today that the enemy will pay the price in blood for the civilian deaths in Nabatiyeh and Al-Suwanah, emphasizing that targeting civilians will not go unanswered, citing the resistancersquo;s missile strikes on Kiryat Shmona as a preliminary response.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made these statements in a televised speech broadcast live from Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday, marking Hezbollahrsquo;s Martyred Leaders Day, which annually falls on February 16.

During the ceremony, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated the resilience of the resistance and its commitment to defending Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and dignity. He criticized the international community for its failure to support Gaza and called out the American administration for its hypocrisy in the Palestinian conflict.

Sayyed Nasrallah also highlighted the resistancersquo;s role in exposing Israeli plans to displace Palestinians and establish a purely Jewish state. He called for unity among resistance factions and reaffirmed their goal of supporting Gazarsquo;s victory.

The event concluded with Sayyed Nasrallah honoring the martyred leaders, stating that their presence remains influential in guiding the partyrsquo;s path and objectives.

South Lebanonrsquo;s Massacres Wonrsquo;t Go Unanswered

Sayyed Nasrallah declared that the Israeli regime would lsquo;pay with bloodrsquo; for the recent killing of civilians in the countryrsquo;s south.

His eminencersquo;s speech followed annbsp;Israeli strikenbsp;two days prior that targeted a building in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh, claiming the lives of seven family members, including a child. Another attack by the Israeli occupation in the village of Al-Suwanah in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of a woman and her two children.

Condemning these Israeli strikes as lsquo;deliberate massacres,rsquo; Sayyed Nasrallah stated that Tel Aviv must realize it lsquo;went too farrsquo; by targeting civilians.

ldquo;The recent Israeli massacres against civilians in the south were deliberate. We are deeply entrenched in a real battle, and concerning the fighters, their martyrdom is an integral aspect of this struggle. However, when it concerns civilians, this issue is particularly sensitive and has been present since the inception of the resistance,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah said.

ldquo;In February 1992, the resistance formulated a strategy to protect civilians, which was formally established in July 1993,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah explained, warning: ldquo;We absolutely condemn any harm to civilians, and it is imperative that the enemy realizes they have crossed a red line in this regard.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah asserted that the resistancersquo;s missile strikes on Kiryat Shmona were a preliminary response to Israeli massacres of civilians in southern Lebanon. ldquo;Yesterday, we launched dozens of Katyusha rockets and several Falaq rockets at the ldquo;Kiryat Shmonardquo; settlement as an initial response.rdquo;

nbsp;

He vowed that those responsible for the deaths in Nabatiyeh, Al-Suwanah, and other southern villages would face retribution, emphasizing that the price for such bloodshed would be paid in kind, not through infrastructure or military assets. ldquo;Both friend and foe will witness that the price for this bloodshed will be exacted in blood, not in structures, vehicles, or surveillance devices.rdquo;

ldquo;Since October 7, there has been immense global pressure to prevent the southern front from opening up to support Gaza. The enemyrsquo;s tactic, through targeting civilians, is to coerce the resistance into halting its actions. The response to the massacre must be an escalation of resistance efforts on the front. The enemy should anticipate this response.rdquo;

It is essential for everyone to understand that in Palestine, they are confronting a people who will not retreat, regardless of the sacrifices or challenges they face, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

His eminence highlighted Hezbollahrsquo;s significant missile capabilities, extending from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat, underscoring the resistancersquo;s preparedness to defend Lebanonrsquo;s territory and people. ldquo;The Lebanese resistance possesses formidable and precise missile capabilities, enabling its reach from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah also addressed the ongoing conflict in Palestine, stating that the Palestinians are an unwavering people who will not yield, regardless of the sacrifices endured. ldquo;Since 1984, there has been ongoing discourse regarding the cost, price, consequences, and sacrifices associated with resistance,rdquo; he said.

Regarding regional dynamics, Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned Yemen, noting the continued targeting of ships amid American and British aggression. He emphasized the interconnectedness of regional pressure dynamics, particularly in support of Gaza. ldquo;The Yemeni brothers have persisted in targeting American and British ships, but the focal point of the main battle remains the events unfolding in Gaza.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah dismissed calls for surrender, affirming that resistance remains the only viable option. He warned against distractions from the primary goal of defending Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and dignity, emphasizing that resistance is not about imposing political options but safeguarding the countryrsquo;s honor and resources.

ldquo;In response to the American and Zionist projects in the region, we are presented with two options: resistance or surrender.rdquo;

He highlighted the dire consequences of surrender, including displacement and loss of sovereignty, contrasting this with the empowerment of Israel had the Palestinian people surrendered years ago. Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that resistance fighters understand the risks, with martyrdom being an integral part of the ongoing battle.

ldquo;The cost of surrender is steep, perilous, exceedingly high, and critically important. Surrender in Lebanon would entail Israeli political and economic dominance over our nation. Had the Palestinian people surrendered, today Gaza, the West Bank, and even the people in the 1948 territories would all be outside the equation,rdquo; Hezbollahrsquo;s leader warned.

His eminence emphasized the importance of protecting civilians and reiterated the resistancersquo;s commitment to this principle. He denounced the enemyrsquo;s strategy of targeting civilians to pressure the resistance, emphasizing that such actions only fuel the resistancersquo;s resolve.

Sayyed Nasrallah praised the effectiveness of popular resistance in achieving liberation and breaking the balance of Israeli deterrence. He called for a steadfast commitment to the resistance, emphasizing that its presence and capabilities are essential for deterring the enemy and ensuring a dignified life for all Lebanese.

Resistance Exposes Israeli Plans, Calls Out American Hypocrisy

Sayyed Nasrallah continued his speech by highlighting the pivotal role of resistance in challenging Israeli aggression and exposing its true intentions. Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized the impact of the ldquo;flood of Al-Aqsardquo; operation, which revealed Israeli plans to displace Palestinians and establish a purely Jewish state.

ldquo;The resistance in Palestine has pushed the Zionist entity into an existential crisis, with the pinnacle being Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Today, in Gaza, the West Bank, southern Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iran, and throughout the region, we must never lose sight of the truth about the costs of resistance versus the costs of surrender,rdquo; he made it clear.

ldquo;Isnrsquo;t it humiliating and a sign of weakness that countries ruling over two billion Muslims are unable to deliver medicine to the people of Gaza?rdquo; he wondered.

Sayyed Nasrallah criticized the international communityrsquo;s failure to provide basic necessities to Gaza, questioning the morality of countries ruling over two billion Muslims. He condemned the American administration for its complicity in the suffering of Gaza, noting that if the US halted its weapons shipments to the Zionist entity, the aggression would cease.

The Hezbollah leader condemned the mediarsquo;s portrayal of Hamas as ldquo;ISIL,rdquo; emphasizing that Hamas has been unjustly accused without evidence. He called out the hypocrisy of world leaders who condemn Hamas while ignoring Israeli atrocities against Palestinian civilians.

ldquo;Today, one of our responsibilities is to clarify the facts, as there has been a significant Israeli distortion of events since October 7. The Israeli media attempted to portray the resistance and Hamas on October 7 as lsquo;ISILrsquo; in a distorted manner,rdquo; Hezbollahrsquo;s S.G. said, adding: The Israelis failed to present a single slaughtered child or raped girl to the world. Instead, the settlers who were killed were actually victims of Israeli army fire.rdquo;

He regretted how some parts believed in the Israeli historical falsification regarding October 7, including countries that claim to be friends with the Hamas movement.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the US is the one willing to extend the war in Gaza.

ldquo;The greatest hypocrisy the world is witnessing today is the American administrationrsquo;s stance on the events unfolding in Gaza. Israeli funds, weapons, missiles, and artillery shells currently originate from Washington. If the United States halts the air bridge to lsquo;Israel,rsquo; the aggression against Gaza will cease. America is more adamant about the goal of eliminating Hamas than lsquo;Israelrsquo;. The American administration bears responsibility for every drop of blood shed in the region, while Israeli officials serve as mere instruments of implementation.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the need for regional governments to reject the displacement of Palestinians, emphasizing the importance of unity in confronting such challenges. He reiterated the resistance axisrsquo;s goal of supporting Gazarsquo;s victory and affirmed that they do not interfere in Palestinian negotiation processes.

ldquo;The Israeli goal was to displace Palestinians from occupied Palestine, relocating the people of the West Bank to Jordan, those of Gaza to Egypt, and those of the 1980s to Lebanon. However, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood exposed this long-standing Israeli objective of establishing a purely Jewish state extending from the sea to the river. The project of establishing a purely Jewish state not only targets Palestinians but also poses a threat to Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon.rdquo;

He affirmed the importance of popular resistance: ldquo;In memory of our martyred leaders, we reaffirm the efficacy of popular resistance as a viable option.rdquo;

ldquo;No matter how we articulate or elucidate, our words cannot fully capture the legendary resistance and steadfastness of the people in Gaza. This serves as a testament to the effectiveness of popular resistance,rdquo; he said.

Our objective, he continued, is to impose the highest possible material and human losses on the enemy, compelling them to admit defeat and withdraw. ldquo;Our aim is the resilience of the resistance, the endurance of the people of Gaza, and the steadfastness of our supporting fronts, be it through field military support or political and logistical backing.rdquo;

The Palestinian factions that delegated Hamas are primarily responsible for political negotiations, and we do not interfere in their negotiation process. All military and logistical support is directed towards Hamas and the Palestinian resistance, symbolizing the fronts of the resistance axis.

NO Political Price for Resistancersquo;s Triumph

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated the partyrsquo;s commitment to the resistance as a means of defending Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and dignity, emphasizing that its purpose is not to interfere with Lebanonrsquo;s political system or sectarian balance. He also reiterated that the resistance weapon is not aimed at changing Lebanonrsquo;s political system or constitution but is solely focused on defending the countryrsquo;s sovereignty and dignity.

nbsp;

ldquo;We call for the Lebanese army to be a strong and capable force, but it is America that hinders its strength,rdquo; he said.

ldquo;In a country like Lebanon, we must now more than ever hold onto the resistance, its weapons, and its capabilities. This is what works, what deters and frightens the enemy, and this is the strength of popular resistance,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out.

He assured that neither Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, nor any other participating faction on the front has discussed the imposition of a president or amendments to the quotas or political system in the current context. ldquo;The purpose of the resistance weapon is not to alter the political system, the constitution, or the system of government, nor is it to impose new sectarian quotas in Lebanon.rdquo;

ldquo;The matter of resistance transcends these considerations, as it pertains to the defense of Lebanon, the south, our people, and their dignity.rdquo;

In the context of Lebanonrsquo;s borders, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that they have been demarcated and any negotiations will be based on the principle of being out of our land. ldquo;Lebanonrsquo;s land borders have been delineated, and any negotiations will be based on the principle of lsquo;Get out of our Lebanese land,rsquo;rdquo; he affirmed.

Addressing the ceremony, Sayyed Nasrallah began his speech with showing pride on the resistance leaders who have a deep desire to sacrifice themselves in this divine path. ldquo;One of the fundamental aspects of this march and resistance is the willingness of its scholars and leaders to become martyrs, often alongside their honorable families.rdquo;

ldquo;The sacrifices made by the resistance movements are not merely emotional or reactionary; rather, they stem from a deep understanding, insight, and knowledge of their goals,rdquo; he said.

Source:nbsp;Al-Manar English Website

nbsp;

nbsp;

======