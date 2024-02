NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, met with U.S. presidential envoy, Amos Hochstein, at the Munich Security Conference in Germany this afternoon.

Discussions during the meeting touched on the ongoing tensions on the southern Lebanese border and reaffirmed the need for a lasting diplomatic solution that contributes to achieving permanentnbsp;stability and the return of the displaced to their villages.rdquo;

