Manchin Says He Won’t Embark on ‘Spoiler’ 2024 Campaign

After months of flirting with a potential third party presidential campaign in 2024, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Friday he will not run for the White House, a move that will relieve fellow Democrats who saw the senator as a guaranteed spoiler candidate.

“I am not going to be a … spoiler, whatever you want to call it,” Manchin reportedly said at a speech in Morgantown, West Virginia. “I just don’t think it’s the right time.”

With several independent and third party candidates already running alongside President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Manchin was one of the last potential late entrants who had not announced their plans.

