Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Manchin Says He Won’t Embark on ‘Spoiler’ 2024 Campaign

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , ,
    Manchin Says He Won’t Embark on ‘Spoiler’ 2024 Campaign

    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    After months of flirting with a potential third party presidential campaign in 2024, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Friday he will not run for the White House, a move that will relieve fellow Democrats who saw the senator as a guaranteed spoiler candidate.

    “I am not going to be a … spoiler, whatever you want to call it,” Manchin reportedly said at a speech in Morgantown, West Virginia. “I just don’t think it’s the right time.”

    With several independent and third party candidates already running alongside President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Manchin was one of the last potential late entrants who had not announced their plans.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy