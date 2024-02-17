31 photos that show how Air Force One has changed through the years

President Joe Biden meets with staff aboard Air Force One in 2021.
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
Any plane carrying a US president is called Air Force One.
John F. Kennedy was the first to use a jet designed specifically for a US president.
President Donald Trump proposed new paint colors for the exterior of Air Force One in 2019.
Since the mid-20th century, US presidents have flown on special planes designated as “Air Force One” while carrying out their official duties.
Nicknamed the “flying Oval Office,” today’s Air Force One is equipped with everything the president might need, including office spaces, two kitchens, sleeping quarters, and a fully functional operating room.
Here’s how the design of Air Force One has changed through the years.
Terry Fincher/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Eisenhower’s Boeing 707 Stratoliner, nicknamed “Queenie,” featured a section for telecommunications, room for 40 passengers, a conference area, and a stateroom, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
John Rous
The Boeing 707 included a living room, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
Kennedy Library Archives/Newsmakers/Getty Images
The plane’s design featured an American flag on the tail and presidential seals on the nose.
Universal History Archive/Getty Images
It marked the first and only time a presidential swearing-in ceremony took place on an airplane.
Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
The small alcove was decorated with a globe decal on the wall and curtains lining the windows.
Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
Nixon stood behind the plane’s bar while meeting with military and civilian leaders en route to Vietnam.
Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
Presidents would occasionally make their way back to the rear cabin to chat with reporters.
David Hume Kennerly/ Getty Images
Ford is pictured with Candice Bergen, the first female photographer to shoot a behind-the-scenes story on an American president.
Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
Carter talked to reporters on his way back from a trip to Europe in 1978.
Bill Fitz-Patrick – White House via CNP/Getty Images
Reagan met with Secretary of State George P. Shultz and national security advisor-designate Robert McFarlane in a meeting space that featured a magazine rack, teal chair, wood grain table, and photos of him and first lady Nancy Reagan.
Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
The photos show Reagan toasting with a champagne glass and waving while boarding Air Force One.
CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
The meeting room also included a television set.
Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images
The presidential office was updated with a stately desk, gray carpeting, and leather chairs.
Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images
The staff area featured plenty of phones for official business. Air Force One is also known as the “flying Oval Office.”
Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images
The annex is pictured in executive configuration, with seating for meetings.
LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images
Clinton met with a delegation from North and South Dakota to address flooding in the area.
DAVID SCULL/AFP via Getty Images
Clinton met with members of Congress to discuss nuclear waste management in 1999.
Rick Wilking/Getty Images
The plane flew 444 missions adding up to over 1 million miles, according to the Bush White House.
Eric Draper, Courtesy of the George W. Bush Presidential Library/Getty Images
Bush insisted on returning to Washington, but the Secret Service refused since they were unsure if more attacks were coming.
In a 2016 interview with Politico, Bush’s assistant White House press secretary Gordon Johndroe described Air Force One that day as “the safest and most dangerous place in the world at the exact same time.”
Eric Draper, Courtesy of the George W. Bush Presidential Library/Getty Images
The president’s suite included a small bed, light-pink couch and carpeting, and a desk with a brown leather chair.
Eric Draper, Courtesy of the George W. Bush Presidential Library/Getty Images
The hallway was lined with a beige couch with side tables and lamps on either side.
Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images
The plane has 85 phone lines as well as encryption and scrambling devices to ensure secure communication, CNBC reported.
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
The food and drinks are provided by the plane’s galley kitchen.
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
Obama met with chief of staff Jack Lew, senior advisors David Axelrod and David Plouffe, and former president Bill Clinton in the senior staff room in 2012.
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
The carpeting was updated to a subtle star pattern, which also appears in the conference room.
Official White House photo by Pete Souza
The chairs feature a subtle polka-dot pattern, and the tables fold down to make more space.
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
Journalists can wander the rear cabin freely, but they aren’t allowed to walk forward to speak to the president — the president has to come back to them.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
As part of the Air Force’s Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization program updating Air Force One planes, Trump proposed a red, white, and navy blue color scheme for the new models.
Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images
The darker paint color would have caused overheating issues and been too costly, Politico reported.
Instead, Biden selected a baby-blue color scheme similar to the current model. The new VC-25B Air Force One planes are expected to be ready by 2027, according to the Air Force.
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
Plain beige carpeting continues down the hallway.
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
President Joe Biden took his first overseas trip as president in June 2021, visiting Europe for the G7 leaders’ summit.