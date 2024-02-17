Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Raiders star Jimmy Garoppolo ‘is SUSPENDED by the NFL for two games for PEDs violation’… but quarterback ‘is NOT expected to serve the ban in Las Vegas with team set to release him’

    By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 12:07 EST, February 16, 2024 | Updated: 12:12 EST, February 16, 2024

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been suspended for two games by the NFL for violating its performance-enhancing substances policy.

    According to NFL expert Adam Schefter, the violation relates to him “using a prescription medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Authorization.”

    Garoppolo will likely sit out his suspension with the Raiders as the team will release the quarterback due to his poor performance in 2023.

    THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW.

