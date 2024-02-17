PICTURED: Murder suspect who fled Soho hotel wearing victim’s LuluLemon leggings after “beating her to death with an iron”

Chilling surveillance footage captured a man suspected of beating a mother with an iron inside a New York City hotel room, fleeing the scene wearing his blood-spattered LuluLemon leggings.

The unidentified murder suspect appeared to put on the victim’s tights after police said a pair of bloody men’s pants were found next to the body of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia that was discovered by SoHo 54 hotel staff last week. .

When staff discovered her body on the morning of February 8, the 38-year-old woman was lying under a blanket and next to a broken iron, having been admitted the day before.

The eerie surveillance photo shows the suspect walking down a well-lit Manhattan street at night, dressed in light-colored women’s tights, a black hoodie and a tan jacket.

Oleas-Arancibia died from neck compression and blunt head trauma, according to a spokesman for the city medical examiner.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told the New York Post that investigators are seeking information about the suspect and described the leggings as “distinctive.”

‘We have a video of the woman arriving at the location, wearing a different pair of leggings and then we have a man leaving the hotel wearing the same leggings and we also have a pair of male pants in the hotel room. There was blood all over his pants.

When asked further about what made the leggings so distinctive, Kenny added: “He’s a guy who wears women’s leggings.”

Well-being calls were made to the reception for Oleas-Arancibia throughout the night.

The Post reported that an employee entered her room, despite the “Do Not Disturb” sign on the handle, and left after seeing her on the floor under the blanket.

Kenny added: “I didn’t think about it and went back downstairs thinking the woman was asleep on the floor.”

Investigators have yet to identify the man in the tights, but are using “extensive video” to locate the person of interest, whom they follow through transactions on the subway system.

Kenny told the outlet that the person has been using his own credit card to purchase meals and MetroCards.

DailyMail.com revealed earlier this week that detectives believe Oleas-Arancibia, a mother of two, was a sex worker.

Sources said she had been seen days before her death on the streets of Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

The woman’s son, Edwin Cevallos, 18, spoke to his mother a day before her death.

Cevallos had been living with Oleas-Arancibia and his nephew in an apartment in Queens.

But she said she saw changes in his behavior a week before the tragedy. “She was very nervous and worried,” Cevallos said. news of the day.

The teenager said he was “in shock” and added: “Everything here in New York reminds me of her.” All.’

Oleas-Arancibia (pictured left) came to the United States five years ago, leaving behind her family, including one of her children.

The Ecuadorian native came to the United States five years ago, leaving behind her family, including one of her other children.

“My mom worked very hard,” said Cevallos, who joined her in the country two years ago.

While the teen admitted he didn’t know his mother’s occupation, he said she was “always working for us to give us the best life in this country.”

The 18-year-old was waiting to meet her on Thursday morning and called police when he still didn’t see her at 1pm.

Cevallos described his mother as “a very good person” who “was always helping people” and “never hurt anyone.”

“She was always paying for everything. She never owed anyone money. “She was always looking to help them move forward,” the teenager said.

A bloody iron was found next to his body. Police also recovered a pair of bloody pants with a hotel room receipt.

SoHo 45, formerly known as Hampton Inn, advertises rooms for about $110 a night on its website.

He explained that his mother had worked tirelessly to achieve the American Dream and provide a better life for her children.

“She gave us the life we ​​always wanted,” Cevallos said.

The last time he saw her was on Wednesday morning, when she made him breakfast and paid the barber to cut his hair.

Oleas-Arancibia told her son she loved him when he left for school that day.

“She was always happy and having fun,” Cevallos said. “I can’t believe this happened.”

Detectives entered the Manhattan hotel on Thursday morning, surprising guests staying there for New York Fashion Week.

