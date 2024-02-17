Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Found in Sewage Drain

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , ,
    Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Found in Sewage Drain

    Columbus Division of Police

    Ohio police found a body they believe to be that of missing 5-year-old foster child Darnell Taylor, ending a search and Amber Alert issued two days earlier in tragedy.

    Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the body was found in a sewage drain around 1 a.m. on Friday morning after cops responded to a report of a woman walking “suspiciously” around an apartment complex.

    Police identified the woman as Pammy Maye, Taylor’s foster mother. Maye was taken into police custody, treated at a local hospital, and interviewed, leading investigators to “develop information that Darnell’s body may be in a sewage drain.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

