    Fani Willis’ Dad on Why She Keeps Cash: ‘It’s a Black Thing’

    Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ father testified Friday that there was nothing strange about his daughter keeping cash on hand and using it to pay back special prosecutor Nathan Wade for their vacations.

    “I‘m not trying to be racist, but it‘s a black thing,” John Floyd said during a hearing that will determine if Willis’ should be disqualified from prosecuting Donald Trump and his associates.

    “I was trained, and most black folks, they hide cash or they keep cash, and I was trained you always keep some cash,” he added. “I gave my daughter her first cash box and told her, ‘Always keep some cash.’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

