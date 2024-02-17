Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Criticism After Leaving Out Stepdaughter Taylor in Valentine’s Day Post

Heather Rae El Moussa responded to the backlash she faced after not including her stepdaughter in her Valentine’s Day post on Wednesday.

The next day, the 36-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself posing with her stepdaughter, Tarek El Moussa’s daughter, Taylor.

She shared a video of her and her husband supporting the 13-year-old girl at one of her volleyball games and wrote: ‘Wow Tay!!! My Galentine forever.’

Over a photo of Heather and Taylor hugging, she seemingly addressed the backlash, writing, “We close our ears to the pettiness.”

The model, who celebrated her and Tarek’s son Tristan’s first birthday at Disneyland earlier this month, added: “We strive for nothing but positivity.” My girl knows she’s my number one girl.’

Heather Rae El Moussa responded to the backlash she faced after not including her stepdaughter in her Valentine’s Day post on Wednesday. The next day, the 36-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself posing with her stepdaughter, Tarek El Moussa’s daughter, Taylor.

She shared a video of her and her husband supporting the 13-year-old girl at one of her volleyball games and wrote: ‘Wow Tay!!! My Galentine forever.’

The day before, the Selling Sunset vet shared a Valentine’s Day post dedicated to her husband Tarek, their one-year-old son Tristan, and Tarek’s eight-year-old son Brayden.

He posted a series of old photos and wrote a long caption dedicated to “my boys.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my sons T, T and B,” he began. ‘I have never felt so much love in my life.

“All three keep me on my toes, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” he continued.

She then tagged Tarek and wrote, “I’m so grateful to have you as my husband, my best friend, and my partner.”

She gushed, ‘You are my person and the best dad I could have asked for.’

‘I love you so much darling and I love you Tristan and Bray.’

Many Instagram users took to his comments section to point out that it didn’t include Taylor, who Tarek shares with his ex Christina Hall.

The day before, the Selling Sunset vet shared a Valentine’s Day post dedicated to her husband Tarek, their one-year-old son Tristan, and Tarek’s eight-year-old son Brayden. She posted a series of old photos and wrote a long caption dedicated to “my kids.”

Tarek shares Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight, with his ex Christina Hall. He welcomed his first child, one-year-old Tristan, with Heather last year.

Many Instagram users took to her comments section to point out that she didn’t include Taylor.

Several comments were from users asking Heather why the post was only dedicated to her husband and children.

One user wrote that it “wasn’t right” not to include Taylor

One person wrote: ‘Where’s your wish for Taylor?!’

“I love seeing these family posts,” another commented. But I wonder why Taylor is missing. At least she could mention it to him. I really hope everything is okay.’

‘You can also wish a girl a happy Valentine’s Day. “It’s sad to say they are male children,” one user wrote.

“I can’t believe you chose to alienate Taylor on Valentine’s Day,” said another. ‘That’s sad.’

Others came to Heather’s defense and said she had no bad intentions.

“Come on everyone, Taylor obviously wasn’t with them,” one comment read. ‘Heather would never intentionally leave her out, she wasn’t there, so she didn’t mention her. Heather is a great stepmom.

Heather also said previously Today.com about how Taylor has a say in the photos of her that are shared on social media.

In June 2023, she told the outlet: She’s a teenager now and she’ll be like, “I don’t love my hair in that photo” (or) “please don’t post that one.”