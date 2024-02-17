The suspects in the Kansas City parade shooting will be charged as MINORS, even though the prosecutor previously claimed they would face justice as adults, meaning their identities can be kept private.

Missouri law dictates that juvenile hearings are not open to the public

Two minors have been charged in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade, even though a prosecutor had previously said they would be charged as adults.

The suspects, who have not yet been identified by authorities, are charged with weapons-related offenses and resisting arrest, the Jackson County Family Court division said.

Additional charges are expected.

Missouri law dictates that juvenile hearings are not open to the public.