    The suspects in the Kansas City parade shooting will be charged as MINORS, even though the prosecutor previously claimed they would face justice as adults, meaning their identities can be kept private.

    Missouri law dictates that juvenile hearings are not open to the public

    By Germania Rodríguez Poleo for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 12:58 EST, February 16, 2024 | Updated: 1:02 PM EST, February 16, 2024

    Two minors have been charged in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade, even though a prosecutor had previously said they would be charged as adults.

    The suspects, who have not yet been identified by authorities, are charged with weapons-related offenses and resisting arrest, the Jackson County Family Court division said.

    Additional charges are expected.

    Missouri law dictates that juvenile hearings are not open to the public.

    Two minors have been charged in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade. Images circulating on social media show a group of people detained after the shooting, some of whom appear to be minors. It is unclear if those in the photo are suspects.

    By

