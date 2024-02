Reuters/David Rainey

Two teenagers were criminally charged in Kansas City on Friday in connection to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade that killed a beloved local DJ and injured two dozen others this week.

The teens, who have yet to be named, face charges for illegally possessing guns and for resisting arrest, Missouri’s Office of the Juvenile Officer wrote in a statement.

More charges are expected to be added as the probe continues, the office added.

