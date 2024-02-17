Lily Collins and Ashley Park try to stay warm in bright summer clothes as they film scenes for Emily in Paris in cold temperatures.

Lily Collins did her best to stay warm while filming on a cold day in Paris.

The Emily in Paris star was seen filming a scene with her co-star Ashley Park, 32, who recovered from a near-fatal sepsis infection.

Lily, 34, wore a bright yellow ensemble on Friday that included a black and yellow striped miniskirt, a yellow blouse and an oversized leather jacket.

She carried a bright yellow clutch with long, dangling fringes.

The Emmy nominee’s long, dark hair was styled in a twisted ponytail secured with a gold barrette and she wore camera-ready, natural-looking makeup with bright red lips.

Ashley, 32, wore a long-sleeved purple minidress.

The dress was accessorized with an elastic belt with a turquoise and purple buckle.

The Mean Girls actress wore a butterfly necklace and drop earrings. She carried a purple, blue and black beaded purse.

Ashley’s long dark hair was styled in loose waves and she also wore camera-ready, natural-looking makeup.

When the scene called for full-body shots, the couple wore stylish footwear.

Lily stepped out in yellow and black knee-high socks and yellow high-heeled sandals.

Ashley wore bright purple over-the-knee high-heeled boots.

When filming scenes that didn’t involve the full ensemble, both women quickly switched to more comfortable insulated boots to keep their feet warm.

Crew members worked to keep Lily and her co-star Ashley Park warm between takes. Temperatures in Paris on Friday were around 50 degrees.

The actress carried a purple, blue and black rhinestone bag.

Temperatures in the City of Light were around fifty degrees.

Crew members could be seen wearing large coats to keep the two shivering stars warm between takes.

Ashley returned to set after being given the all-clear by her doctors.

“First day back at work,” he wrote on social media Monday.

“Take it slow, steady, and put yourself back in Mindy’s shoes.”

The two actresses appear to be close friends on and off camera.

On Valentine’s Day, Lily not only sent her love to her husband of two years, Charlie McDowell, 40, but also a sweet missive to Ashley, posting a photo and video montage for her bon ami.

‘I love you and am truly grateful for you @ashleyparklady and our countless adventures and laughs…’ she wrote.

Production on the popular Netflix romantic comedy, which features tons of enviable fashions, began in January.

The streamer has yet to announce when the fourth season will be released, but Lily gave some hints about what will happen in a puzzle released on YouTube.

Ashley, returned to set after being given the all-clear by her doctors following a near-fatal sepsis infection.

The third season of Emily In Paris ended on a cliffhanger that saw Camille (Camille Razat) leave Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel at the altar, only to discover that Gabriel will soon become a father. Emily and Gabriel have been caught in a will-they-or-won’t-they tug-of-war since season one.

Lily hinted in a teaser video that some changes were coming for her character. “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris,” she explained, “her life takes some unexpected turns this season. Don’t be surprised if you find her on vacation in Rome.

The star gave some clues about what the future holds for the Paris-based American marketing executive.

“We have more fun, more fashion and of course more drama for all of you,” he said. “Emily will have to decide if everything she ever wanted is really what she needs.”

