Authorities say William Lowery, 46, shot and killed Sheridan Nevada Krinkee Police Sergeant Tuesday morning while the officer was serving a trespass notice.

The confrontation lasted all night on Tuesday and police used water cannons, gas grenades and projectiles throughout the day.

A stunning 30-hour standoff ended with Wyoming police vandalizing an innocent woman’s $200,000 home in an attempt to lure out a murder suspect.

The armed Lowery then ran toward Karo Hamilton’s home, where he barricaded himself. During the standoff, police brought in an excavator, a pressure hose and at least one Bearcat armored vehicle, Sheridan Media reported.

On Wednesday morning, Chief Travis Koltiska called in an excavator, which he said was his “last option.”

The armed Lowery then ran toward Karo Hamilton’s home, where he barricaded himself.

That afternoon, Lowery was shot and killed while trying to escape from the house, which was left as if a tornado had leveled it.

“It’s going to have to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up,” Hamilton’s niece, Rachael Trueblood, told KTVQ. “You’ll have to move out for the time being.”

Trueblood said Hamilton was not home when the suspect broke in, but his mother was there and managed to escape after Lowery broke in and barricaded himself in the basement.

The community has rallied around owner Hamilton and is working on a plan to rebuild the house at no cost.

Contractor Jeremiah Morley offered to help rebuild the house and is recruiting local contractors to help, he told Cowboy State Daily.

‘My job is to coordinate the subcontractors, plumbers, electricians and air conditioners. From the looks of it, it’s going to be a total loss,” he said of the destroyed home.

Morley estimated that rebuilding the home will cost at least $200,000, but the cost depends on whether the home’s foundation can be saved.

A spokesperson for the Sheridan Police Department said they are working with “the owner’s attorneys to reach a resolution.”