Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Maria Bartiromo Accuses DOJ of ‘Intimidation’ for Indicting ‘Biden Bribery’ Source for Lying

    By

    Feb 16, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    Maria Bartiromo Accuses DOJ of ‘Intimidation’ for Indicting ‘Biden Bribery’ Source for Lying

    Fox Business

    Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo accused the Justice Department of “intimidation tactics” for indicting a confidential informant for lying to the FBI about President Joe Biden receiving millions of dollars in bribes from Ukrainian oligarchs.

    Bartiromo, who has been a key booster of the GOP’s “Biden bribery scheme” allegations, also fumed that the arrested ex-informant was “incredibly trusted” yet the DOJ is now “taking this guy down,” suggesting the feds are trying to strike fear into Biden impeachment “whistleblowers.”

    Special counsel David Weiss announced on Thursday that the Justice Department had indicted Alexander Smirnov with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record. The unsealed indictment revealed that Smirnov was the FBI informant who claimed the president had received a $5 million bribe from Burisma while his son Hunter served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy