Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany visit two young sisters related to shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Kansas City children’s hospital after the girls were shot in their legs at Chiefs victory parade

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visited two young sisters recovering in the hospital after they were shot at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade earlier this week.

The NFL star and his wife, both 28, can be seen posing alongside Melia, 8, and Madison, 10, Reyes at Children’s Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, in photos shared with DailyMail.com on Friday.

The two girls, who were among the 11 injured children, suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and are expected to make a full recovery.

The siblings were in the crowd with their mother, Erika Reyes, cousin of Lisa López-Galván, 44, the only victim of Wednesday’s mass shooting.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visited Children’s Mercy Hospital where 10-year-old Madison Reyes (pictured) and her younger sister are recovering from their gunshot wounds.

The NFL star and his wife posed with the two girls who underwent surgery after being shot in the leg during Wednesday’s parade. Eight-year-old Meliá, whose forehead was marked with ashes during Lent, is seen smiling as she holds a mini Chiefs football helmet.

The two girls were at the parade with their mother Erika (pictured), cousin of Lisa López-Galván, who died in the shooting.

According to the family, the girls underwent surgery for their leg injuries and are now making “good progress” in their recovery.

In a public statement released Friday, the family shared photos from the hospital visit and thanked Patrick and Brittany Mahomes “for their great care, love and support.”

The touching images show Mahomes and Brittany posing alongside the girls, who are smiling from ear to ear and holding a mini Kansas City Chiefs football helmet from their hospital beds.

Both girls are also seen with ashes on their foreheads in commemoration of the first day of Lent.

‘On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support and prayers during this difficult time. “Our family, along with the other families affected by this senseless act, are still recovering physically and emotionally,” the statement read.

‘We are happy to share that our daughters, ages 8 and 10, are progressing well in their recovery from their leg injuries. Both girls were shot in the legs, underwent surgery, and are currently in casts for several months.

‘We will endure follow-up visits to the doctor for years to come. They are receiving physical therapy to regain strength and mobility. While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us.

Lisa López-Galván, pictured here with her husband, Mike Galván, died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The Reyes family (pictured) released a statement Friday thanking the public, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, for their “love, support and prayers.”

Terrified paradegoers fled for their lives after gunmen opened fire shortly after the Super Bowl winners walked off the stage.

‘The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other affected families in your thoughts and prayers.’

López Galván, 44, had attended the parade with his family and was tragically killed at the scene when two young gunmen opened fire on the crowd in a “personal dispute” that escalated.

Police said the 22 people injured in the shooting ranged in age from 8 to 47, and half were under 16 years old.

Photos of Mahomes hospital come as Chiefs have finally taken action to support their community as the city tries to recover from the tragedy.

The franchise announced it has created ‘Kansas City Strong’ with the Hunt family and the NFL supporting the cause with an initial donation of $200,000 to kick off the fundraising.

The fund comes after Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chefs tight end Travis Kelce, made a touching $100,000 donation to the grieving family of the shot and killed Kansas City radio DJ.

The pop star, who was not at the rally on Wednesday after traveling to Australia for the next leg of her Eras Tour, made two $50,000 donations to the GoFundMe page set up for Lisa López-Galván’s family.

‘I send you my deepest condolences and condolences following your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift’, reads the message that accompanies the gift.

Taylor Swift performs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Friday, February 16.

Taylor made two donations of $50,000 to the GoFundMe page created for the López-Galván family.

Several people were seen being carried away on stretchers, and at least 21 people were shot in the horror parade massacre.

Earlier on Friday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the juvenile suspect It will be charged as adults.

The two suspects who have not yet been identified are currently in custody, as Missouri police continue to investigate what happened at the devastated Super Bowl celebration.

A third juvenile initially believed to be involved has since been determined to be unrelated to the shooting and has been released.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said investigators believe the shooting was sparked by a personal dispute between a small group and that the parade was not the target. Graves added that preliminary findings do not show any connection to terrorism or local extremism.

The 22 injured people ranged in age from 8 to 47, half of them under 16. Children’s Mercy Hospital said it treated 11 children: Nine of them had been shot and three remained in the hospital Thursday. All victims are expected to recover, according to officials.

Beto, brother of López Galván López went on to reveal that López-Galván’s son, Marc, and daughter, Adrianna, were present at the parade and witnessed their mother’s performance. slaughter without mercy.