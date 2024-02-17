Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Ruggable’s Sitewide Presidents’ Day Sale Gets You Up to 20% Off

    Ruggable’s Sitewide Presidents’ Day Sale Gets You Up to 20% Off

    Scouted loves Ruggable. Why? Well, we all have pets, and the fact that these are the easiest-to-wash area rugs on the market is a big plus. But honestly, it’s also the fab collabs (I’m obsessed with the Anna Sui designs) and the massive variety of designs that keep us coming back for more. If you’re not yet familiar, the top of Ruggable’s area rugs are a separate piece, so just the top cover is washed, meaning it will fit in most home washing machines. It also means you can refresh your home decor just by changing out the top, which is peak convenience, too.

    Ruggable rugs are flat piles with two choices for the bottom rug pad piece– flat or cushiony- but the brand also recently released a medium-pile style rug. I love the cushioned bottom pad and even do my home exercise on it—yes, it really does double as a fitness mat! The medium-pile pads are compatible with some of the best-selling styles, including the Jonathan Adler collab. Right now and through PDW weekend, everything on site is 15 percent off (and select styles are 20 percent off) with the code PRES24, so shop that spring home refresh while the prices are best!

