EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bundchen is seen passionately KISSING her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend Joaquim Valente for the FIRST TIME as the couple enjoys a romantic Valentine’s Day date in Miami, months after the supermodel vehemently denied that they were dating.

Gisele Bündchen has been caught on camera in a passionate embrace with her boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, finally consolidating her relationship with the physical trainer while enjoying a Valentine’s Day date in Miami.

In a video obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, the 43-year-old supermodel and ex-wife of NFL star Tom Brady is seen hugging Joaquim on the street as they strolled through the exclusive neighborhood where she lives.

The couple arrived at what appeared to be Joaquim’s car, at which point the handsome martial arts teacher put an arm around Gisele, who was holding onto her dog’s leash.

The model, whose divorce from the NFL superstar was finalized in October 2022, reciprocated by placing herself around his neck as she leaned in to exchange several kisses before they parted ways.

The couple has reportedly been dating “for over a year,” but Gisele has yet to publicly address their romance, despite frequently appearing in photos with the instructor.

Rumors of a relationship began to surface when Joaquim was photographed on vacation with Gisele and their children in Costa Rica just two weeks after her divorce from Tom. They have also enjoyed trips to their native Brazil together.

Page Six was the first to report that the pair were an item, after sharing photos from a night out in November 2022 and calling Joaquim her ‘new man.’

But insiders have persistently tried to stifle the discourse about “love.”and the model herself deflected when asked about the alleged romance during an interview with Vanity Fair last March.

“I think at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure they’re going to try to link me to anything,” she told the rumor publication.

He went on to praise Joaquim and his brothers Pedro and Gui, who run the Valente Brothers Jiu-Jitsu studio with him.

She continued: ‘I am very grateful to know them all, because not only have they helped me and my children, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.

‘He is our teacher and, most importantly, he is a person I admire and trust. “It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that kind of energy.”

Last month, the legendary beauty said harper’s bazaar who originally brought her children to Joaquim’s studio in the hopes that they could learn some self-defense skills, although she soon wanted lessons of her own.

Joaquim has accompanied Gisele and her children on several trips to Costa Rica and even to his home country, Brazil. The couple was photographed in December with their family.

But it’s not just jiu-jitsu that the couple has been enjoying together. They were photographed rowing and horseback riding with their family in Costa Rica last May.

Gisele was in New York City on Monday night to celebrate her second campaign with denim brand Frame for their Fashion Week.

She returned by plane to Miami and on Tuesday she was seen taking her German shepherd for a walk.

Meanwhile, Joaquim has surely been a source of comfort to the model following the recent loss of her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, on January 28.

Gisele recently spoke about her healing journey following her death, at the age of 75, following a battle with cancer.

Last week, the mother of two shared an image of herself standing on a balcony and watching the sun set through the clouds, along with a touching quote from Ecuadorian author Yung Pueblo.

“Personal transformation is not easy,” the inspiring message began. ‘Healing yourself takes time. Letting go can sometimes be overwhelming.”

The emotional caption also mentioned how “developing new habits can feel like an uphill battle.”

Rumors about the relationship spread shortly after the supermodel and her ex-husband Tom Brady announced their divorce in October 2022 (pictured together in 2019).

Tom and Gisele share daughter Vivian Lake, 11, and son Benjamin, 1. He also has a son, Jack, 16, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan; the three recently photographed

She told her followers that “with all these challenges, inner work is worth it,” adding, “This active form of self-love can radically change your life.”

Gisele is one of six girls, including her twin Patricia and her sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

Following the news of her mother’s passing, she shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, which began by admitting that it “hurts knowing” she will no longer be able to hug her “beloved mother.”

“But I know you will always be watching over us,” he wrote. “You were an angel on earth, you always helped everyone around you.”

‘I am very grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best model of love, strength, compassion, courage and grace.’

Gisele opened up about her healing journey following the recent death of her mother Vania Nonnenmacher, at the age of 75, following a battle with cancer.

Gisele lost her mother Vânia Nonnenmacher on January 28

The message continued: “I will always cherish the beautiful memories we shared and live by the values ​​you taught me.”

Gisele, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom, added: “You will live forever through the many lives you touched.”

Referring to her sisters, she wrote in the caption: “Thank you for giving me five best friends for life.” Your love will always guide us.’

It ended: ‘I will see you in my dreams.’ I love you.’

