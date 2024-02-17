Hundreds of people march towards the Russian embassy in London following the death of Vladimir Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny, “brutally murdered by the Kremlin” in a political prison.

Hundreds of people marched towards the Russian embassy in London following the death of Vladimir Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny.

Protesters chanting slogans critical of Putin gathered this afternoon in front of the embassy in Kensington Palace Gardens, next to Hyde Park.

People could be heard saying: “Putin is a murderer”, “the war must end” and “love is stronger than war”.

Russian media announced the death of the 47-year-old man today, citing the Siberian prison service where he was serving his sentence, but did not give the cause of death or provide further information.

The news sparked shock and anger around the world, with world leaders and commentators quick to point the finger at the Kremlin.

Navalny was “brutally murdered by the Kremlin,” Latvia’s president declared, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was “obvious” that Putin had ordered the dissident’s murder.

Victor, who moved to London after the war in Ukraine began, told the protest: “We are here to support his family and show them that they are not alone.”

“Russia is against war regardless of propaganda”

Andrew from London added: ‘I wanted to do something. There’s not much I can do but we’re showing that we care.

“We want to demonstrate with his death that his ideas do not die and we remember them.”

Maria said: “We still have loved ones in Russia and it is painful to see what is happening in the country and you cannot stay silent.”

‘He was a symbol of what we are all fighting against. You have ruined one of our greatest hopes.

‘This is just the tip of the iceberg. People go to prison for nothing.

The protest in London comes after similar demonstrations in cities across Europe.

In Berlin, between 500 and 600 people gathered in front of the Russian embassy chanting “Putin is a murderer” in a mix of Russian, German and English.

Groups also met in Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, among others.

The wife of outspoken Putin opponent Alexei Navalny has declared that Vladimir Putin will “answer” for her husband’s death in custody and vowed that the Russian president’s “evil regime” will soon meet its downfall.

FILE – Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures while standing in a cage at the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

This photo taken from a video released by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny via video link from the Arctic penal colony in Kharp, Kovrov, Russia, on February 15, 2024.

Protesters hold vigil in Berlin to demonstrate against Navalny’s death announced today

In a challenging and emotional speech at the Munich Security Conference today, Yuliya Navalnaya fought back tears to declare: ‘(Navalny) would have been here, in this room.

‘I don’t know if you believe the terrible news we received, only from Russian state sources. Because for many years we have not been able to believe Putin and his government, they always lie.

“But if it’s true, I want Putin, his entire team and all his friends to know that they will answer for what they have done to our country, to my family and to my husband.” That day will come very soon.

‘And I call on the international community, on the people in this room and on people everywhere to fight and defeat this evil, this terrible regime in Russia led by Vladimir Putin. They should be held personally responsible for all the horrible things they have done to us.