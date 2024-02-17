Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    Alex Murdaugh’s Family Murder Site Sold for $1 Million

    Tracy Glantz/Getty Images

    The family home of Alex Murdaugh, who murdered his wife and son near the property in 2021, has been sold for $1 million to an unnamed buyer that plans to operate a horse farm there.

    The house and about 20 acres of land were portioned off from the rest of the former Murdaugh property, which was bought last year for nearly $4 million by Jeff Godley and James Ayer. In a statement, Godley said they were seeking “a new neighbor to enjoy this gorgeous house and land.”

    The listing by auctioneer J.P. King describes the house as “a secluded haven” offering “tranquility and privacy,” suggesting it could be used for family residence, hobby farm, or private retreat.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

