Attorney in YSL RICO Trial Nabbed on Gang Charges

AFP via Getty Images

A defense attorney connected to the “Young Slime Life” racketeering trial has been arrested on unrelated gang charges, police said.

Nicole Fegan, who represents Tenquarius Mender in a since-severed case, was arrested Friday on charges of participation in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence in connection with a Sept. 27, 2022 shooting of two men, an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

During an investigation into the shooting—in which one of the men died— authorities said they received information that Fegan contacted a suspect and advised him he had an active warrant for his arrest. Fegan also allegedly relayed information that she learned during a preliminary hearing about the shooting and told the suspect to dispose of his phone because police were going to arrest him.

