Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Attorney in YSL RICO Trial Nabbed on Gang Charges

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , ,
    Attorney in YSL RICO Trial Nabbed on Gang Charges

    AFP via Getty Images

    A defense attorney connected to the “Young Slime Life” racketeering trial has been arrested on unrelated gang charges, police said.

    Nicole Fegan, who represents Tenquarius Mender in a since-severed case, was arrested Friday on charges of participation in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence in connection with a Sept. 27, 2022 shooting of two men, an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

    During an investigation into the shooting—in which one of the men died— authorities said they received information that Fegan contacted a suspect and advised him he had an active warrant for his arrest. Fegan also allegedly relayed information that she learned during a preliminary hearing about the shooting and told the suspect to dispose of his phone because police were going to arrest him.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    My 19 year-old son died after taking ‘gas station heroin’ to treat his migraine – now I’m fighting for it to be banned in every state

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Jamie Oliver, 48, reveals his wife Jools, 49, wants a SIXTH child and admits he is “exhausted” looking after their huge brood.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Hungary rocked by protests over child sex abuse pardon case

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy