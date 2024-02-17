Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bundchen looked relaxed while walking her dog in South Florida after it was revealed she is “deeply in love” with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

The model, 43, who was caught on camera kissing the martial artist in a video shared exclusively by DailyMail.com, showed off her toned curves in a pair of light gray leggings and gray sneakers.

She wore a faded purple Gaia Herbs hoodie and pulled a gray peaked cap over her long blonde hair while out with her beloved dog on Friday in the town of Surfside.

The Brazilian beauty appeared to be makeup-free, showing off her youthful complexion.

She and her children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, 46, appear to have adopted the dog following the death of their beloved Lulu in December.

Gisele’s revelation comes after the star caught her sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with Joaquim Valente, 34.

Joaquim runs a martial arts academy with his brothers.

The couple has reportedly been involved since shortly after Gisele and Tom announced their separation in October 2022.

Since then, Gisele and the trainer have been seen doing various activities together, including horseback riding, rowing, and walking on the beach.

He reportedly accompanied the model and her children on several family vacations.

A source said Page six the two were “deeply in love.”

Another told the outlet that the “love” was premature, but admitted that the two “have been quietly seeing each other since the summer.”

A source also claimed that the alleged couple were seen leaving each other’s place and walking the dog together. DailyMail.com has contacted Gisele’s representatives for comment.

The cover model seemed to enjoy playing with the furry black and brown pup, offering them a yellow ball to play tug of war with as they strolled down the street.

She was also seen playing a vigorous game of fetch with the canine whose name has not been revealed.

Gisele’s departure comes amid rumors that she may have found love in the arms of one of her jiu-jitsu teachers, Joaquim Valente, 34.

Gisele was recently caught kissing the martial artist in a video shared exclusively by DailyMail.com.

He hasn’t confirmed whether he’s in a romantic relationship, but he has answered questions in the past, telling Vanity Fair that the jiu-jitsu master and his brothers “helped me and helped my kids, but they’ve become great friends, and Joaquim especially.” ‘

Gisele addressed some of the rumors in an interview with Vanity Fair saying, “I think at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure they’ll try to link me to anything.”

“I am very grateful to know all of them (the Valente brothers), because not only have they helped me and my children, but they have become great friends, and especially Joaquim.”

Gisele, who is still mourning the death of her mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, who passed away on January 28 after a battle with cancer, recently shared on social media a quote from poet Diego Pérez, who participates in Yung Pueblo.

‘Personal transformation is not easy. Healing yourself takes time. Letting go can sometimes feel overwhelming. Developing new habits can seem like an uphill battle. Even with all these challenges, the inner work is worth it. This active form of self-love can radically change your life.’