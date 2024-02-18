Tech CEO Wants Former Employee to Fork Over $1.5M for ‘Profane’ Harassment

via YouTube / Spero Ventures

The CEO of the online learning company Skillshare is suing an aggrieved former employee for a minimum of $1.5 million, claiming her “inexplicable and meritless hatred of the company has led her to pursue a four-year campaign of harassment of Skillshare and its directors and employees.”

Kelley Miller has sent “innumerable profane and threatening emails” to Skillshare boss Matt Cooper, and has made “disparaging comments about the company to its partners, customers and vendors through social media platforms,” according to the lawsuit, which Cooper filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court.

Miller blamed Cooper for ruining her career, the lawsuit states, accusing her of calling him, among many other things, a “misogynistic piece of shit,” a “vile piece of shit,” “such a piece of shit,” “the scum of the fucking earth,” a “low life,” a “wretched liar,” a “corrupt narcissist,” a “cunt,” a “punk,” and a “fucking disgrace of a human.”

