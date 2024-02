Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

Scot Pollard, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA and competed on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, underwent successful heart-transplant surgery on Friday, his wife said on social media.

“Scot has a new heart! Surgery went well and I’ve been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit! Now on to the crucial part of recovery,” Dawn Pollard posted.

“Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.