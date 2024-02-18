Jennifer Lopez sets temperatures soaring in a daring pink dress during the press tour… after singing about her and Ben Affleck’s racy sex life.

Jennifer Lopez put on a sizzling display as she left The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York on Friday.

The Hustlers star, 54, turned up the heat in a low-cut pink dress that showed off her ample cleavage and featured a front slit, as she stopped to sign autographs for fans.

She paired the look with silver heels, an oversized gray coat and a silver clutch in hand. Her caramel brown tresses were styled straight for the outing.

The beauty sported delicate glamor in her appearance, during which she talked about her latest film and album, This Is Me… Now.

Her exit comes after she shocked fans while singing about her racy sex life with husband Ben Affleck, 51, in a new song from the album.

Jennifer Lopez put on a sizzling display as she left The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York on Friday.

The Hustlers star, 54, turned up the heat in a low-cut pink dress that showed off her ample cleavage and featured a front slit.

During her busy day, the star also joined Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden and Ja Rule to chat about their projects.

For that outing she wowed in tiny black leather shorts with a cream hoodie and a leather jacket. JLo paired her shorts and sweater with sheer black tights and sky-high black platform pumps.

She wore her hair slicked back in a sleek low ponytail and accessorized with large gold earrings and ombre-lens sunglasses.

The star, whose latest musical project is dedicated to her rekindled love with Affleck after 20 years of separation, detailed her daring love life with the actor in graphic lyrics to the song Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The star sings: “Missing your body, climbing on top of me, sliding inside me, the way I ride it, bodies lining up, look at our rhythm.”

Showing off her romantic side with decidedly less flashy lyrics, the actress sings, “It’s fate how we meet twice in one life.”

He also sings, “I’ve tried life without you, I’ve been thinking about you, you don’t know how long/And we’ve got a lot of time left, this time, we won’t let it go.”

“Twenty years ago, it seems as if time has frozen. We are living the greatest love story ever told.”

“We never let it go and we never told anyone/We could have been the greatest love story ever told.”

During her busy day, the star also joined Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden and Ja Rule to chat about their projects.

For that outing she wowed in tiny black leather shorts with a cream hoodie and a leather jacket.

Her hair was slicked back in a sleek low ponytail and accessorized with large gold earrings.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance 18 years after calling off their engagement in 2003. They ended up getting married in Las Vegas and again in Georgia in 2022.

He is releasing three projects about his famous search for love: an ambitious musical film titled This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, his album This Is Me… Now and a documentary chronicling the making of the film and album, The greatest love story ever told.

In a long interview with VarietyIt is revealed that Lopez had used love letters written by Affleck while thinking about her new album.

The documentary captures the moment when Ben meets a group of writers reviewing the collection of letters. Seeking inspiration, Jennifer provided her colleagues with her letters, a collection of writings that Affleck had titled “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.”

Variety reports that Affleck seemed “bewildered” when he saw that the letters had been presented to his wife’s colleagues.

“I really found the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story ever told. If you’re making a record about it, it feels like telling it,” Ben said to the camera.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker offered his wife plenty of advice while making their film, which she financed herself.

“He realized that what we were doing was a surreal and fantastic trip,” he explained.

Jennifer Lopez surprised her fans as she sang about her racy sex life with husband Ben Affleck in a new song from the album, This Is Me… Now (pictured this week)

The star, 54, whose latest album is dedicated to her rekindled love with Affleck, 51, after 20 years apart, detailed her daring love life with the actor in graphic lyrics to the song Greatest Love Story Never Told – Affleck looks thirsty. cheating shared by JLo

The star sings, “Missing your body, climbing on top of me” on a race track; the couple appears in the 2003 photo.

Jennifer was advised by her spouse to keep the film “very tight” since she was putting her own money into the project.

She recalled how her husband explained the process of making the film to her: “Ben told me, ‘You’re going to write it and then you’re going to film it,’” she recalled.

“When you’re done, you’ll do a rough cut, see what it needs, and then you’ll have three days of reshoots.” That’s when I said, “I can’t do that, I don’t have any more money!” But he told me, “You’re going to reshoot it for a few days and then you’re going to edit it again. And you’re going to tell your story.”‘

Affleck was shown the final cut of the film last year and praised his wife’s filmmaking efforts. “He said, ‘You made a movie. For you. You made a great movie. You did it,” he recalled.

‘Honestly, I don’t care what happens now. That’s the biggest kind of compliment I could get,” she said.

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story will be released on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, February 16.