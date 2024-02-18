Chelsea ‘make Ivan Toney their number one target’, as Brentford look resigned to selling their star striker for a club record £80m, and the Blues seek better firepower up front

New report calls Ivan Toney Chelsea ‘number one target’ this summer

Brentford are resigned to selling their striker for a record amount for the club this year.

Chelsea have named Brentford’s Ivan Toney as their “number one target” this summer, according to a new report.

The Blues have struggled this season in Mauricio Pochettino’s debut, with frequent questions over the lack of a natural goalscorer who can score chances.

Toney has been one of the Premier League’s best goalscorers in recent years, proving to be a quality prospect in front of goal, and Brentford appear resigned to selling him in the summer rather than letting him leave for nothing in 2025.

Sun Chelsea are reported to have put Toney at the top of their wish list, following the Bees striker’s recent return to the team following a betting ban.

A source told the newspaper: “Chelsea want Ivan Toney. Everyone knows Chelsea need a striker and, right now, he is the best striker available in the Premier League.

Chelsea have named Brentford’s Ivan Toney as their ‘number one target’, according to a report

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Toney can make them title contenders again

“Pochettino has made it clear that if he is available and the club can complete the deal, then they should move heaven and earth to get him.

“He believes Toney can transform his team and can help achieve the goals to make them true title contenders again.”

Brentford are also believed to be holding out for £80m for Toney, which would be a club record fee but would also give Thomas Frank the funds needed to reinvest in his team.

They have already signed Igor Thiago from Club Brugge for £31m, with the 22-year-old Brazilian striker set to join on July 1 as the Bees prepare for Toney’s imminent departure.

Toney missed the end of last season and the first few months of this campaign after admitting betting violations, but returned to action in January after serving his eight-month suspension.

Toney has also been heavily linked with a possible move to local rivals Arsenal, as well as Chelsea.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said Toney’s long-term future is away from the club

Bees boss Frank has said the striker could stay beyond the end of the season but his long-term future is away from the Gtech Community Stadium across “a couple of scenarios”.

His contract expires at the end of next season and he has expressed his desire to play for a higher level club in the Premier League.