Eric Trump Insists Family Biz ‘Amazing’ After Fraud Ruling

Fox News

Eric Trump echoed several of his father’s grievances after the pair found out Friday that they, along with Donald Trump Jr., have to pay a $364 million fine—before interest—for committing bank fraud, and insisted that his family’s real estate business is actually “amazing.”

About an hour after the former president emerged from Mar-a-Lago to criticize the city and state of New York, smear the state’s attorney general, and falsely claim that there was “no fraud” taking place in the Trump Organization, his son hit many of the same notes on Fox News.

“The best thing I ever did was get out of New York. New York is a hopeless place at this point. It’s so sad,” Trump complained to Jeanine Pirro, guest host of The Ingraham Angle, adding that the Trump Organization is “an amazing company.”

