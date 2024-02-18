Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey’s Duet Is Everything We Hoped For

    Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey’s Duet Is Everything We Hoped For

    This week:

    Belt That Song With Your Chest, And?

    I didn’t expect anyone to find a way to make a new Ariana Grande bop that samples Madonna’s “Vogue,” with a music video that references Paula Abdul, any gayer and/or appeal directly to me. But a remix arrived Friday of “yes, and?” that features Mariah Carey belting lyrics like “say that shit with your chest” alongside Grande. If these two ever perform the track live together, I might have a minor cardiac episode. (I’m exaggerating. But I will be very excited.)

