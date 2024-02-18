Katie Holmes, 45, shows off her street style with her daughter Suri Cruise, 17, as they enjoy an outing in New York City.

Katie Holmes showed off her sense of style alongside her lookalike daughter, Suri Cruise, as the two enjoyed an outing together in New York on Friday.

The Dawson’s Creek actress, 45, who recently turned heads in a lace ensemble at the star-studded Michael Kors show, flashed a cheerful smile as she strolled alongside the 17-year-old in the Big Apple.

The star notably shares Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, to whom she was married from 2006 until her divorce was finalized in 2012.

Holmes donned a pair of dark, baggy jeans, as well as a striped button-down sweater and a gray patterned sweater to help keep her warm in the colder temperatures.

She completed the ensemble with a green jacket that she chose to leave unbuttoned in the front.

The mother of one wore a pair of black and white striped Adidas sneakers to help her stay comfortable during the daytime outing.

Katie added a cap to the top of her head that partially covered her long brunette locks that fell directly to her shoulders.

The star opted not to add any statement jewelry to the outfit and opted not to carry a heavy purse or purse with her.

Her mini-me daughter, who will turn 18 later this year in April, sported a black velvet dress that she wore over a white shirt.

Suri also added a denim jacket on top and completed the ensemble by slipping on a pair of brown cowboy boots.

The couple was seen strolling along a busy city sidewalk while having a light-hearted conversation with each other.

Earlier this week on Monday, the mother-daughter duo was also seen enjoying some quality time on a relaxing walk while wearing denim looks.

In late December last year, it was revealed that Suri was preparing for college and plans to attend school in the fall of 2024.

“Katie is very proud of her but she is also extremely overprotective,” the source continued, adding that the actress is “overwhelmed” by the thought of Suri going to college; the couple seen in 2017 in New York

A source told DailyMail.com at the time that the 17-year-old had been “leaning” toward staying in New York City to study fashion.

‘Suri is applying to schools all over the place. (Katie) really wants him to stay in New York so they can be close to each other.’

“Katie is very proud of her, but she’s also extremely overprotective,” the source continued, adding that the actress is “overwhelmed” by the thought of Suri going to college.

The star opened up about her protective attitude towards her daughter while speaking to Glamor last year in April.

“What’s been really important to me with my daughter, because she was very visible from a young age, is that I really like to protect her.”

The First Daughter actress further expressed, “I’m so grateful to be a mother, to be his mother.” “She is an incredible person.”

Holmes also talked about Suri showing off her vocal abilities in two of her recent films that she directed: Alone Together (2022) and Rare Objects (2023). “I hope he always does something with my films. I always ask him.

“But both experiences came from the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is that you have these projects and you become a family with people.”

‘So for me it comes from love to include someone I love very much. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful for me to have her there, because she is my heart.”

Katie welcomed her daughter in 2006 with her now ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Following their divorce in 2012, the Top Gun actor pays $33,000 a month in child support for Suri, but it will end once she turns 18 in April.

However, he will also pay his daughter’s college tuition, DailyMail.com previously learned, despite being absent from Suri’s life since 2013.

Ahead of Katie’s latest outing with her lookalike daughter, the Batman Begins actress has been teasing a busy schedule during New York Fashion Week, which came to a close earlier this week on Wednesday.

Holmes also attended the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 runway event (seen above) along with other celebrities, including Blake Lively and her sister Robyn Lively.

The beauty appeared at a variety of events, including the Prada Beauty Party and Ulla Johnson’s Fall/Winter 2024 show.

Holmes also attended the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 runway event alongside other celebrities, including Blake Lively and her sister Robyn Lively.

She wowed in a sheer black ensemble that was made of a lace material and paired the ensemble with a black jacket that was left unbuttoned.

Katie slipped on a pair of white peep-toe heels and carried a white clutch in her hand for the finishing touch. The star added a bold red tint to her lips that added a pop of color to the monochrome look.