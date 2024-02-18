Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    Despair in Russia as Putin Spirals Out of Control

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , ,
    Despair in Russia as Putin Spirals Out of Control

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman informed Russians this week that the “special military operation” that Putin launched in Ukraine in February 2022 was set to go on much longer because it is now “a war against the collective West.”

    That’s right: a war.

    It was remarkable to hear that word from Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Journalists were explicitly banned from using it as the invasion began and thousands of Russians have been detained, fined and imprisoned for telling the truth about a war which has now been raging for almost two years.

