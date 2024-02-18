Sun. Feb 18th, 2024

    News

    Nikki Haley Finally Hits Trump Right in the Putin

    By

    Feb 17, 2024 , , , , ,
    Nikki Haley Finally Hits Trump Right in the Putin

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    After the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a voice in the Republican wilderness is demonstrating moral clarity; she is condemning both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (for coddling said strongman). And her name is Nikki Haley.

    Responding to Navalny’s death, Haley tweeted: “Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends. The same Trump who said: ‘In all fairness to Putin, you’re saying he killed people. I haven’t seen that.’”

    She followed that statement with another message: “Putin murdered his political opponent and Trump hasn’t said a word after he said he would encourage Putin to invade our allies”—a reference to Trump’s recent comments inviting Russia to attack NATO allies who haven’t paid up.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    THE SHARPE END: How Rasmus Hojlund hit his hot streak for Man United… from no goals in his first 14 Premier League games to five in five!

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    How nice that they visited twice! Kourtney Kardashian returns to the trendy Bondi ice cream parlor with her children and her husband Travis Barker

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Trump hawks $399 golden sneakers after court-ordered fine

    Feb 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    THE SHARPE END: How Rasmus Hojlund hit his hot streak for Man United… from no goals in his first 14 Premier League games to five in five!

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    How nice that they visited twice! Kourtney Kardashian returns to the trendy Bondi ice cream parlor with her children and her husband Travis Barker

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Trump hawks $399 golden sneakers after court-ordered fine

    Feb 18, 2024
    News

    Long Island liar George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for FRAUD after the late-night host pranked the ousted congressman by requesting bizarre fake tribute videos on Cameo.

    Feb 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy