Nikki Haley Finally Hits Trump Right in the Putin

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
After the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a voice in the Republican wilderness is demonstrating moral clarity; she is condemning both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (for coddling said strongman). And her name is Nikki Haley.
Responding to Navalny’s death, Haley tweeted: “Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends. The same Trump who said: ‘In all fairness to Putin, you’re saying he killed people. I haven’t seen that.’”
She followed that statement with another message: “Putin murdered his political opponent and Trump hasn’t said a word after he said he would encourage Putin to invade our allies”—a reference to Trump’s recent comments inviting Russia to attack NATO allies who haven’t paid up.