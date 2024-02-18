Tiger Woods is doing ‘much, much better’ after receiving IV treatment for ‘flu-like symptoms’ following his early exit at Genesis as his business partner insists golf legend’s ‘back is fine’

<!–

Tiger Woods is “much, much better” after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational with flu-like symptoms.

Woods, who was retired after teeing off on the seventh hole, received intravenous treatment after starting the day with a fever, according to his manager and business partner Rob McNamara.

“He has been treated with an IV bag and is doing much, much better and will soon be discharged here on his own,” McNamara said in a statement. statement provided to the PGA website.

forest was Later in the photo leaving the Riviera Country Club locker room after receiving his IV treatment.

McNamara added that Woods began feeling dizzy during the tournament, and doctors said he was dehydrated and potentially had the flu.

Woods began the day hovering around the cut line after shooting a one-over-par round of 72 yesterday, marked by a hard drive on the 18th hole at Riviera Country Club, which the 48-year-old attributed to a back spasm.

Tiger Woods is seen getting into a vehicle after receiving an IV treatment on Friday.

Woods was seen with his head in his hands while being carried away Friday afternoon.

However, McNamara said his exit from Friday’s tournament was not related to his back.

“It’s not physical at all,” he said. ‘His back of him is fine. “It was all a medical illness, dehydration, and now the symptoms are reversing now that they put him on an IV.”

At first it was believed that Woods would leave Riviera in an ambulance, although a paramedic later supposedly denied that that was the case.

In a video clip he was seen with his head in his hands while being carried.

The 15-time major winner was sitting just above the cut line with two-over par and had more than enough time to try and work his way through the field for Saturday and Sunday.

Woods has played just six events since the 2021 car accident that left him with a broken leg.

It was set to be a special day for Woods as he looked to make his first cut since The Masters last April. He ended up quitting that event midway through the third round when he developed back problems.

He started off strong on Friday, making birdie on the par-5 first hole and followed it up with back-to-back pars on holes two and three.

It was a better start than yesterday, when he birdied the first but bogeyed holes two and three.

Woods began to struggle with what was initially believed to be back problems when he bogeyed the fourth and fifth holes to fall over the cut line. He seemed to be visibly suffering some kind of pain in both holes.

Woods appeared to be visibly uncomfortable on the fourth and fifth holes Friday afternoon.

He made a par on the sixth hole and the cameras did not show him hitting his next tee shot.

Since the 2021 car accident that left him with a broken leg, Woods has played in six events and only played 72 holes twice.

That includes three withdrawals and one missed cut.

Woods has not been confirmed to play in any other events until the Masters in April.