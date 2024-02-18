How the Broncos learned their lesson when it comes to retaining star fullback Reece Walsh: ‘They mortgaged the house to keep him here’

Broncos want to retain star fullback Reece Walsh

He left in mid-2021, signing for the NZ Warriors

He came back last year, almost won the NRL premiership

Out of contact in 2024, a new agreement is planned to be signed

Kevin Walters has declared Reece Walsh will remain in Brisbane long-term, with the Broncos coach insisting the club will not lose the fullback for a second time.

Walsh is out of contract at the end of next year, meaning the Broncos have until the end of October to secure the 21-year-old and avoid the prospect of him going on the market.

But Walters says that won’t be anywhere close to happening.

Long regarded as a rising star in Brisbane, Walsh left the club in mid-2021 for the NZ Warriors, after failing to secure a first grade place.

His return to the Broncos last year was one of the stories of the season, as his fiery attack helped bring Brisbane within minutes of their first title since 2006.

And Walters is well aware that Walsh’s contract is the next crucial piece of the Broncos’ long-term puzzle, weeks after locking up Ezra Mam on a five-year deal.

“I just mortgaged the house to keep (Walsh) here,” the Broncos coach said.

‘He’s not going anywhere. There are a lot of those guys who have finished their contract. Ezra is one of them.

‘We did Payne (Haas) at the end of last year and Patty (Carrigan). These guys are all long-term players here for the club, and Walshy is no different.

“We love having him here and I’m sure he likes it here too.”

Walters also challenged Walsh to go to another level this season, as he prepares for his first hit in a pre-season test against North Queensland on Sunday.

“Some of the things we’ve talked about are their defense and their defensive organization,” Walters said.

“We know he loves to attack, so it’s always good for us when he’s in that mode.”

“But also unforced errors, not just Walshy, but as a group, that’s a big focus for us.”

“Those unforced errors hurt us in last year’s grand final. “We are trying to eliminate some of them if we can, and that starts on Sunday.”

Captain Adam Reynolds and Carrigan will play in the Mackay Test, with both avoiding an NRL ban for their recent late-night brawl at party venue Fortitude Valley.

Instead, the duo will be fined by the NRL after receiving breach notices on Friday.

“To be honest, I don’t think playing the first round in Las Vegas was ever in danger,” Walters said.